Red Sox 6, Athletics 3

April 4, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Boston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 2 1 2 Grssman lf 5 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 5 0 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 5 1 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 4 0 1 2 Morales 1b 3 1 1 0
E.Nunez 2b 4 0 1 0 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0
Holt ss 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 1 1 0
Swihart c 4 2 3 1 Lureano cf 4 1 1 2
Brdly J cf 4 1 1 0 Hundley c 3 0 1 1
Pinder ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 32 3 5 3
Boston 000 012 003—6
Oakland 010 200 000—3

E_Profar (2), Swihart (2). DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Betts (2), Moreland (3). 3B_Benintendi (1). HR_Swihart (1), Laureano (2). SB_Semien (1). CS_E.Nunez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 5 4 3 3 4 3
Brewer 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Barnes W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Brasier S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Estrada 5 1-3 2 3 2 2 3
Buchter BS,2 0 1 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodney L,0-1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Petit 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Eovaldi (Chapman), by Estrada (Holt), by Brasier (Pinder). WP_Brewer, Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:21. A_14,207 (46,765).

