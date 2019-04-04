Red Sox 6, Athletics 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.226
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.160
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Holt ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Swihart c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|2
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Semien ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.344
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.161
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Pinder ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|5
|7
|Boston
|000
|012
|003—6
|9
|1
|Oakland
|010
|200
|000—3
|5
|1
a-hit by pitch for Hundley in the 9th.
E_Swihart (2), Profar (2). LOB_Boston 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Betts (2), Moreland (3). 3B_Benintendi (1). HR_Swihart (1), off Estrada; Laureano (2), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Betts 2 (3), Benintendi (3), Moreland 2 (5), Swihart (2), Laureano 2 (3), Hundley (1). SB_Semien (1). CS_Nunez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Devers, Holt 2, Swihart); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Laureano). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Moreland).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|96
|8.10
|Brewer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|Barnes, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Brasier, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada
|5
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|91
|2.76
|Buchter, BS, 2-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.86
|Wendelken
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.50
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11.25
|Rodney, L, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|31
|10.38
|Petit
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Buchter 3-2, Wendelken 2-0, Petit 1-1. HBP_Eovaldi (Chapman), Estrada (Holt), Brasier (Pinder). WP_Brewer, Rodney.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:21. A_14,207 (46,765).
