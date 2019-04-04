Red Sox 6, Athletics 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 2 1 2 1 0 .226 Benintendi lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .160 Devers 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .241 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .357 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .286 Nunez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Holt ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Swihart c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .429 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .185 Totals 36 6 9 6 2 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .200 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Morales 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .214 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .139 Semien ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .344 Laureano cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .161 Hundley c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .188 a-Pinder ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Totals 32 3 5 3 5 7

Boston 000 012 003—6 9 1 Oakland 010 200 000—3 5 1

a-hit by pitch for Hundley in the 9th.

E_Swihart (2), Profar (2). LOB_Boston 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Betts (2), Moreland (3). 3B_Benintendi (1). HR_Swihart (1), off Estrada; Laureano (2), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Betts 2 (3), Benintendi (3), Moreland 2 (5), Swihart (2), Laureano 2 (3), Hundley (1). SB_Semien (1). CS_Nunez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Devers, Holt 2, Swihart); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Laureano). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 5 4 3 3 4 3 96 8.10 Brewer 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 0.00 Barnes, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Brasier, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada 5 1-3 2 3 2 2 3 91 2.76 Buchter, BS, 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3.86 Wendelken 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 1.50 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 11.25 Rodney, L, 0-1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 31 10.38 Petit 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Buchter 3-2, Wendelken 2-0, Petit 1-1. HBP_Eovaldi (Chapman), Estrada (Holt), Brasier (Pinder). WP_Brewer, Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:21. A_14,207 (46,765).

