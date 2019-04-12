Red Sox 6, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Mancini 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|a-Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Totals
|32
|4
|4
|4
|2
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|E.Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.149
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|5
|1
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|202—4
|4
|0
|Boston
|001
|200
|12x—6
|11
|1
a-struck out for Martin in the 8th. b-lined out for Sucre in the 9th.
E_Bogaerts (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Boston 6. 2B_Mancini (3), Moreland (5), Martinez (3), Bogaerts (5). HR_Smith Jr. (2), off Rodriguez; R.Nunez (2), off Thornburg; Benintendi (1), off Hess. RBIs_R.Nunez 2 (7), Smith Jr. 2 (6), Benintendi (6), Bogaerts (4), E.Nunez 2 (5), Bradley Jr. (2). SB_Betts (1). SF_Bradley Jr.. S_Devers.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland 2, Martinez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Boston 4 for 7.
GIDP_Villar.
DP_Boston 1 (E.Nunez, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|81
|3.32
|Fry
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.70
|Phillips
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.50
|Wright
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12.15
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 1-2
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|93
|7.98
|Barnes, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.69
|Workman, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|0.00
|Thornburg
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|5.68
|Brasier, S, 3-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 2-1, Wright 1-0. WP_Barnes, Fry, Phillips.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:55. A_33,664 (37,731).
