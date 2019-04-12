Red Sox 6, Orioles 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Mancini 1b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .333 R.Nunez dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278 Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .147 a-Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .114 Totals 32 4 4 4 2 12

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .226 Moreland 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .295 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .321 Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .311 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 E.Nunez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .206 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .149 Vazquez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .194 Totals 33 6 11 5 1 4

Baltimore 000 000 202—4 4 0 Boston 001 200 12x—6 11 1

a-struck out for Martin in the 8th. b-lined out for Sucre in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Boston 6. 2B_Mancini (3), Moreland (5), Martinez (3), Bogaerts (5). HR_Smith Jr. (2), off Rodriguez; R.Nunez (2), off Thornburg; Benintendi (1), off Hess. RBIs_R.Nunez 2 (7), Smith Jr. 2 (6), Benintendi (6), Bogaerts (4), E.Nunez 2 (5), Bradley Jr. (2). SB_Betts (1). SF_Bradley Jr.. S_Devers.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland 2, Martinez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Boston 4 for 7.

GIDP_Villar.

DP_Boston 1 (E.Nunez, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 1-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 0 3 81 3.32 Fry 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 2.70 Phillips 1 3 2 2 1 1 22 4.50 Wright 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 12.15 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 1-2 6 2-3 3 2 2 0 8 93 7.98 Barnes, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.69 Workman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00 Thornburg 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 5.68 Brasier, S, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 2-1, Wright 1-0. WP_Barnes, Fry, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:55. A_33,664 (37,731).

