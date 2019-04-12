Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 6, Orioles 4

April 12, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Mancini 1b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .333
R.Nunez dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278
Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Sucre c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206
b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .147
a-Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .114
Totals 32 4 4 4 2 12
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .226
Moreland 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .295
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .321
Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .311
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
E.Nunez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .206
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .149
Vazquez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .194
Totals 33 6 11 5 1 4
Baltimore 000 000 202—4 4 0
Boston 001 200 12x—6 11 1

a-struck out for Martin in the 8th. b-lined out for Sucre in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Boston 6. 2B_Mancini (3), Moreland (5), Martinez (3), Bogaerts (5). HR_Smith Jr. (2), off Rodriguez; R.Nunez (2), off Thornburg; Benintendi (1), off Hess. RBIs_R.Nunez 2 (7), Smith Jr. 2 (6), Benintendi (6), Bogaerts (4), E.Nunez 2 (5), Bradley Jr. (2). SB_Betts (1). SF_Bradley Jr.. S_Devers.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland 2, Martinez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Boston 4 for 7.

Advertisement

GIDP_Villar.

DP_Boston 1 (E.Nunez, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 1-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 0 3 81 3.32
Fry 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 2.70
Phillips 1 3 2 2 1 1 22 4.50
Wright 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 12.15
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 1-2 6 2-3 3 2 2 0 8 93 7.98
Barnes, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.69
Workman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00
Thornburg 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 5.68
Brasier, S, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 2-1, Wright 1-0. WP_Barnes, Fry, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:55. A_33,664 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.