Red Sox 6, Rays 4

|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Krmaier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lin 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Boston
|000
|031
|020—6
|Tampa Bay
|011
|002
|000—4
E_Devers (6). DP_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Betts (4), Devers (4), Dan.Robertson (1). 3B_Av.Garcia (1). HR_Betts (4), Moreland (6), C.Vazquez (4), Lowe (6). CS_Pham (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Workman W,1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Barnes H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brasier S,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Yarbrough
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Font
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo L,0-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sadler
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
D.Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Rodriguez (Heredia), by Brasier (Choi). WP_Brasier.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:04. A_21,343 (42,735).
