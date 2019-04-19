Red Sox 6, Rays 4

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b 3 1 2 0 Betts rf 4 2 2 1 Pham lf 3 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 2 1 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 Mrtinez dh 3 1 1 1 Av.Grci rf 4 1 1 1 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 4 0 1 2 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 4 1 2 2 Krmaier ph 1 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 Lin 2b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 0 M.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 31 4 7 4

Boston 000 031 020—6 Tampa Bay 011 002 000—4

E_Devers (6). DP_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Betts (4), Devers (4), Dan.Robertson (1). 3B_Av.Garcia (1). HR_Betts (4), Moreland (6), C.Vazquez (4), Lowe (6). CS_Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Rodriguez 5 1-3 7 4 3 1 6 Workman W,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Barnes H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brasier S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Stanek 2 0 0 0 1 0 Yarbrough 3 3 3 3 1 6 Font 1 3 1 1 0 3 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0 Castillo L,0-2 0 2 2 2 0 0 Sadler 2 2 0 0 0 0

D.Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Rodriguez (Heredia), by Brasier (Choi). WP_Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:04. A_21,343 (42,735).

