The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 6, Rays 4

April 19, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b 3 1 2 0
Betts rf 4 2 2 1 Pham lf 3 0 1 0
Mreland 1b 4 1 2 1 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0
Mrtinez dh 3 1 1 1 Av.Grci rf 4 1 1 1
Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 4 0 1 2
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 4 1 2 2 Krmaier ph 1 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1
Lin 2b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Choi ph 0 0 0 0
M.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 31 4 7 4
Boston 000 031 020—6
Tampa Bay 011 002 000—4

E_Devers (6). DP_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Betts (4), Devers (4), Dan.Robertson (1). 3B_Av.Garcia (1). HR_Betts (4), Moreland (6), C.Vazquez (4), Lowe (6). CS_Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez 5 1-3 7 4 3 1 6
Workman W,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Barnes H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brasier S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 0 0 0 1 0
Yarbrough 3 3 3 3 1 6
Font 1 3 1 1 0 3
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo L,0-2 0 2 2 2 0 0
Sadler 2 2 0 0 0 0

D.Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Rodriguez (Heredia), by Brasier (Choi). WP_Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:04. A_21,343 (42,735).

The Associated Press

