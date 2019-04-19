Red Sox 6, Rays 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.351
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.224
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Lin 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Robertson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.157
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Kiermaier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|b-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|Boston
|000
|031
|020—6
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|011
|002
|000—4
|7
|0
a-flied out for Heredia in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Adames in the 9th.
E_Devers (6). LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Betts (4), Devers (4), Robertson (1). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Vazquez (4), off Yarbrough; Betts (4), off Castillo; Moreland (6), off Castillo; Lowe (6), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Betts (8), Moreland (13), Martinez (11), Devers (3), Vazquez 2 (10), Garcia (9), Robertson 2 (4), Lowe (14). CS_Pham (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vazquez); Tampa Bay 3 (Robertson 2, Perez). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.
GIDP_Betts, Devers, Bradley Jr., Diaz, Pham, Adames.
DP_Boston 3 (Devers, Lin, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Lin, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Lin, Moreland); Tampa Bay 3 (Robertson, Lowe, Diaz), (Lowe, Adames, Diaz), (Lowe, Robertson, Diaz).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|6
|94
|7.20
|Workman, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|2.89
|Barnes, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.23
|Brasier, S, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.93
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.59
|Yarbrough
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|55
|5.84
|Font
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|27
|7.45
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.04
|Castillo, L, 0-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2.45
|Sadler
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Workman 2-0. HBP_Rodriguez (Heredia), Brasier (Choi). WP_Brasier.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:04. A_21,343 (42,735).
