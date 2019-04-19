Red Sox 6, Rays 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .279 Betts rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .216 Moreland 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .258 Martinez dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .351 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261 Vazquez c 4 1 2 2 0 2 .224 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Lin 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Totals 34 6 10 6 2 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .277 Pham lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .288 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .357 Garcia rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308 Robertson 3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .157 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267 a-Kiermaier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 b-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Totals 31 4 7 4 3 9

Boston 000 031 020—6 10 1 Tampa Bay 011 002 000—4 7 0

a-flied out for Heredia in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Adames in the 9th.

E_Devers (6). LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Betts (4), Devers (4), Robertson (1). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Vazquez (4), off Yarbrough; Betts (4), off Castillo; Moreland (6), off Castillo; Lowe (6), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Betts (8), Moreland (13), Martinez (11), Devers (3), Vazquez 2 (10), Garcia (9), Robertson 2 (4), Lowe (14). CS_Pham (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vazquez); Tampa Bay 3 (Robertson 2, Perez). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.

GIDP_Betts, Devers, Bradley Jr., Diaz, Pham, Adames.

DP_Boston 3 (Devers, Lin, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Lin, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Lin, Moreland); Tampa Bay 3 (Robertson, Lowe, Diaz), (Lowe, Adames, Diaz), (Lowe, Robertson, Diaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 5 1-3 7 4 3 1 6 94 7.20 Workman, W, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 23 2.89 Barnes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.23 Brasier, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.93 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 0 0 0 1 0 14 1.59 Yarbrough 3 3 3 3 1 6 55 5.84 Font 1 3 1 1 0 3 27 7.45 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.04 Castillo, L, 0-2 0 2 2 2 0 0 7 2.45 Sadler 2 2 0 0 0 0 18 0.00

Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Workman 2-0. HBP_Rodriguez (Heredia), Brasier (Choi). WP_Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:04. A_21,343 (42,735).

