Red Sox 6, Rays 5

April 20, 2019 9:35 pm
 
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 5 Meadows rf 4 0 1 2
Betts rf 4 0 2 0 Pham lf 5 0 2 0
Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 1 1 0
Pearce 1b 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 1 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 1 1
Bgaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 2 1
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Av.Grci dh 4 1 1 1
Brdly J cf 3 2 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 0
Lin 2b 4 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ss-3b 4 0 1 0
Leon c 2 1 0 1 M.Perez c 1 0 1 0
Chavis ph 1 0 1 0 Heredia ph 0 1 0 0
C.Vazqz c 0 0 0 0 Ciuffo c 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 35 5 11 5
Boston 050 000 001—6
Tampa Bay 010 100 210—5

DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Pearce (1), Devers (5), Chavis (1). 3B_Meadows (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1), Kiermaier (3). HR_Benintendi (2), Y.Diaz (5), Av.Garcia (4). SF_Benintendi (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 5
Hembree H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Poyner 0 1 1 1 1 0
Walden H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes W,2-0 BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Brasier S,5-6 1 2 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Morton 6 5 5 5 2 9
Faria 2 1 0 0 1 1
Alvarado L,0-1 1 2 1 1 1 1

Poyner pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Morton (Leon), by Porcello (Meadows).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:12. A_22,940 (42,735).

