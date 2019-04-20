Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 6, Rays 5

April 20, 2019 9:35 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 5 0 1 .277
Betts rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .231
Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Pearce 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .148
Martinez dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .351
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Bradley Jr. cf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .148
Lin 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Leon c 2 1 0 1 0 0 .000
b-Chavis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Vazquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Totals 33 6 8 6 4 11
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .351
Pham lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .295
Choi 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .275
Lowe 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .288
Garcia dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .304
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275
Robertson ss-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .164
Perez c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .250
a-Heredia ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .267
Ciuffo c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 5 11 5 2 11
Boston 050 000 001—6 8 0
Tampa Bay 010 100 210—5 11 0

a-walked for Perez in the 7th. b-doubled for Leon in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Devers (5), Pearce (1), Chavis (1). 3B_Meadows (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1), Kiermaier (3). HR_Benintendi (2), off Morton; Garcia (4), off Porcello; Diaz (5), off Barnes. RBIs_Benintendi 5 (11), Leon (1), Meadows 2 (19), Diaz (9), Lowe (15), Garcia (10). SF_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, Bradley Jr., Pearce); Tampa Bay 2 (Kiermaier, Adames). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Bogaerts, Pham 2.

DP_Boston 2 (Lin, Pearce), (Devers, Pearce); Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Adames, Diaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 5 91 8.47
Hembree, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 5.06
Poyner 0 1 1 1 1 0 11 0.00
Walden, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.12
Barnes, W, 2-0, BS, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 2.16
Brasier, S, 5-6 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 1.74
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 6 5 5 5 2 9 99 3.38
Faria 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 0.00
Alvarado, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 1 17 0.87

Poyner pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0, Poyner 1-1, Walden 1-0. HBP_Morton (Leon), Porcello (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:12. A_22,940 (42,735).

