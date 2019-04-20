Red Sox 6, Rays 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|1
|.277
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.351
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Lin 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Leon c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Chavis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Vazquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|4
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.351
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Diaz 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Garcia dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.304
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Robertson ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Heredia ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Ciuffo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|2
|11
|Boston
|050
|000
|001—6
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|210—5
|11
|0
a-walked for Perez in the 7th. b-doubled for Leon in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Devers (5), Pearce (1), Chavis (1). 3B_Meadows (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1), Kiermaier (3). HR_Benintendi (2), off Morton; Garcia (4), off Porcello; Diaz (5), off Barnes. RBIs_Benintendi 5 (11), Leon (1), Meadows 2 (19), Diaz (9), Lowe (15), Garcia (10). SF_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, Bradley Jr., Pearce); Tampa Bay 2 (Kiermaier, Adames). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Bogaerts, Pham 2.
DP_Boston 2 (Lin, Pearce), (Devers, Pearce); Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Adames, Diaz).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|91
|8.47
|Hembree, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|5.06
|Poyner
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Walden, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.12
|Barnes, W, 2-0, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|2.16
|Brasier, S, 5-6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.74
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|9
|99
|3.38
|Faria
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|0.00
|Alvarado, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|0.87
Poyner pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0, Poyner 1-1, Walden 1-0. HBP_Morton (Leon), Porcello (Meadows).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:12. A_22,940 (42,735).
