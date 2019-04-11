Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

April 11, 2019 10:42 pm
 
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney lf 5 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0
Galvis ss 4 2 4 1 Betts rf 3 2 0 0
Smoak dh 3 1 1 3 Mreland 1b 5 1 2 2
Grichuk cf 3 1 0 0 E.Nunez pr 0 1 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 2 Mrtinez dh 3 1 1 1
D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 2
Grrl Jr 2b 2 0 1 0 Pedroia 2b 4 0 1 1
Brito rf 4 1 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
Swihart c 4 0 0 0
Totals 31 6 8 6 Totals 33 7 8 6
Toronto 005 000 010—6
Boston 003 010 102—7

E_Grichuk (1). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 4. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 10. 2B_Moreland (4), Martinez (2), Devers (3). HR_Galvis (4), Smoak (2), Tellez (3), Moreland (5). SB_E.Nunez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Sanchez 5 5 4 1 4 5
Mayza H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Biagini BS,1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Pannone 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles L,0-1 BS,1 1-3 2 2 2 3 0
Boston
Eovaldi 5 6 5 5 4 4
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brasier 1 1 1 1 0 1
Walden W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Sanchez (Betts), by Walden (Jansen). WP_Sanchez 3.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:21. A_36,510 (37,731).

