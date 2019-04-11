Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

April 11, 2019 10:43 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Galvis ss 4 2 4 1 0 0 .395
Smoak dh 3 1 1 3 1 0 .212
Grichuk cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .178
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .241
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .147
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .149
Gurriel Jr. 2b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .152
Brito rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 31 6 8 6 5 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .260
Betts rf 3 2 0 0 1 2 .240
Moreland 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .275
1-Nunez pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .167
Martinez dh 3 1 1 1 2 0 .327
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 2 1 .268
Devers 3b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .271
Pedroia 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .159
Swihart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 33 7 8 6 8 9
Toronto 005 000 010—6 8 1
Boston 003 010 102—7 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

E_Grichuk (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 10. 2B_Moreland (4), Martinez (2), Devers (3). HR_Smoak (2), off Eovaldi; Tellez (3), off Eovaldi; Galvis (4), off Brasier; Moreland (5), off Biagini. RBIs_Galvis (9), Smoak 3 (7), Tellez 2 (6), Moreland 2 (12), Martinez (9), Devers 2 (2), Pedroia (1). SB_Nunez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (McKinney 2); Boston 2 (Devers 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Boston 3 for 8.

FIDP_Pedroia. GIDP_Smoak, Grichuk, Drury, Brito.

DP_Toronto 1 (Grichuk, Jansen); Boston 4 (Pedroia, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland), (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Moreland).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 5 5 4 1 4 5 100 1.69
Mayza, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.50
Biagini 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 4.26
Pannone 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.62
Guerra, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.35
Giles, L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 3 0 26 3.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 5 6 5 5 4 4 89 8.40
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.86
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.59
Brasier 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 1.50
Walden, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 1-0. HBP_Sanchez (Betts), Walden (Jansen). WP_Sanchez 3.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:21. A_36,510 (37,731).

