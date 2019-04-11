Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.395
|Smoak dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.212
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.241
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.147
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Gurriel Jr. 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.152
|Brito rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|5
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.275
|1-Nunez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.327
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.271
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.159
|Swihart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|6
|8
|9
|Toronto
|005
|000
|010—6
|8
|1
|Boston
|003
|010
|102—7
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.
E_Grichuk (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 10. 2B_Moreland (4), Martinez (2), Devers (3). HR_Smoak (2), off Eovaldi; Tellez (3), off Eovaldi; Galvis (4), off Brasier; Moreland (5), off Biagini. RBIs_Galvis (9), Smoak 3 (7), Tellez 2 (6), Moreland 2 (12), Martinez (9), Devers 2 (2), Pedroia (1). SB_Nunez (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (McKinney 2); Boston 2 (Devers 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Boston 3 for 8.
FIDP_Pedroia. GIDP_Smoak, Grichuk, Drury, Brito.
DP_Toronto 1 (Grichuk, Jansen); Boston 4 (Pedroia, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland), (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Moreland).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|5
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|100
|1.69
|Mayza, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Biagini
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.26
|Pannone
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.62
|Guerra, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.35
|Giles, L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|26
|3.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|5
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|89
|8.40
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.86
|Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.59
|Brasier
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|1.50
|Walden, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 1-0. HBP_Sanchez (Betts), Walden (Jansen). WP_Sanchez 3.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:21. A_36,510 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.