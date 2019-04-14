Listen Live Sports

Red Sox LF Benintendi bruises foot on foul, exits game

April 14, 2019 2:49 pm
 
< a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox has left the game against Baltimore after fouling a ball off his right foot.

Benintendi went to the ground in pain after the foul in the third inning Sunday. He had trouble putting weight on his foot when he got up and lightly jogged down the first baseline.

The outfielder then got back in the batter’s box and doubled into the left-fielder corner. He had a noticeable limp heading into second and again when he ran the bases on Mookie Betts’ inning-ending flyout.

Blake Swihart came into the game in left to replace Benintendi in the top of the fourth.

Benintendi originally had the day off, but was inserted into the lineup when center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was scratched with the flu.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

