Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox manager Cora undecided on White House visit

April 29, 2019 6:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora is still undecided if he’ll visit the White House next week when the team celebrates its World Series title there.

The Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on May 9 following a three-game series in Baltimore.

“I’ll let you guys know when I decide,” Cora said Monday before Boston’s series opener against Oakland. “You guys don’t have to worry about that one. I’ll let you know.”

In January, the Puerto Rico native was outspoken about the island’s need for hurricane relief. He indicated he might skip the traditional champion’s visit to Washington over President Donald Trump’s policies toward Puerto Rico.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Trump hosted Baylor’s NCAA title-winning women’s basketball team on Monday.

The men’s champions, Virginia, won’t be going. Coach Tony Bennett said in a statement: “With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.