Red Sox, Rays washed out in series opener; twinbill June 8

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox had to wait a day for a chance to catch up on the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The series opener Friday was postponed because of rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on June 8.

World Series champion Boston has won five of seven and trails Tampa Bay by 5½ games. The Rays won 11 of their first 14 but have lost six of their last 11, getting swept at home by the Red Sox in a three-game series last weekend.

Right-hander Josh Smith had been scheduled to start Friday in his Red Sox debut but will be skipped in favor of left-hander David Price (1-1). Charlie Morton (2-0) was pushed back a day and will start Saturday for Tampa Bay.

The 31-year-old Smith, last in the major leagues with Oakland in 2017, was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and right-hander reliever Travis Lakins was optioned to the International League team.

Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-0) was pushed back to Sunday’s series finale against left-hander Chris Sale, who is 0-4 with a 7.43 ERA in five starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: 2B Joey Wendle was placed on the 10-day IL after breaking his right wrist Wednesday against Kansas City. “I’ve heard 6-8 weeks. It’s going to be a while, and that’s a very soft 6-8 weeks other than just a doctor quickly looking at it. We’re still two days into it, but it stinks,” manager Kevin Cash said. … 1B Ji-Man Choi was scheduled to DH and bat third on Friday to help ease his lingering left calf tightness. … RHP Hunter Wood remains away on the paternity list.

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee irritation) hit in the indoor cage before the game. “Obviously the conditions are not going to let him do what he was scheduled to do on the field,” manager Alex Cora said. “Tomorrow hopefully he can get out there and take grounders and run outside and do all that.” … INF/OF Brock Holt (scratched right cornea) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as the designated hitter with Pawtucket on Friday night.

