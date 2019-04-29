Listen Live Sports

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez returns to lineup

April 29, 2019 6:48 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is back in the lineup for Monday’s series opener against Oakland after missing the last two games with back spasms.

Martinez leads Boston’s regulars with a .340 average, four homers and 13 RBIs. He was a late scratch Saturday and sat out two losses against AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

He took batting practice Monday and told manager Alex Cora that he was ready to go. Cora waited to fill out his lineup before hearing from Martinez.

Last season, Martinez hit .330 with 43 homers and led the majors with 130 RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

