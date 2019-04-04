Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Penguins Sums

April 4, 2019 10:05 pm
 
Detroit 1 0 0—1
Pittsburgh 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Detroit, Puempel 1 (Hronek, Hirose), 7:35 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 39 (Crosby, Maatta), 10:43. 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 26 (Crosby, Hornqvist), 18:18 (pp). Penalties_Frk, DET, (slashing), 2:11; Guentzel, PIT, (interference), 5:40; Mantha, DET, (high sticking), 17:03.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Kessel 27 (Malkin), 15:32. Penalties_Johnson, PIT, major (high sticking), 14:52; Bertuzzi, DET, major (high sticking), 14:52.

Third Period_5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 34 (Kessel, Hornqvist), 6:36 (pp). Penalties_Larkin, DET, (tripping), 3:17; Athanasiou, DET, Misconduct (misconduct), 6:01; Athanasiou, DET, served by Hirose, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:01; Rust, PIT, (slashing), 9:52.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-13-14_34. Pittsburgh 18-18-11_47.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 23-21-5 (47 shots-43 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 29-14-5 (34-33).

A_18,574 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Driscoll.

