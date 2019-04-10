Reds 2, Marlins 1

Miami Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 4 0 0 0 Winker rf 3 1 1 1 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 1 1 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 Schbler cf 3 0 0 0 Prado 3b 4 0 1 0 Detrich 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 2 1 1 1 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 2 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0 R.Hrrra ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 A.Grrtt p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 24 2 3 2

Miami 001 000 000—1 Cincinnati 000 000 02x—2

DP_Miami 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 6, Cincinnati 4. HR_N.Walker (2), Winker (2), J.Iglesias (1). SB_R.Herrera (3). S_Mahle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Richards 6 1 0 0 5 7 Conley H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider L,0-2 BS,1 1 2 2 2 0 0 Cincinnati Mahle 5 2 1 1 4 7 Hughes 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Garrett W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Iglesias S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:47. A_11,375 (42,319).

