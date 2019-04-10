Reds 2, Marlins 1

|Miami
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schbler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Prado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Detrich 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mahle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grrtt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|24
|2
|3
|2
|Miami
|001
|000
|000—1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|02x—2
DP_Miami 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 6, Cincinnati 4. HR_N.Walker (2), Winker (2), J.Iglesias (1). SB_R.Herrera (3). S_Mahle (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Richards
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Conley H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider L,0-2 BS,1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|Mahle
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Hughes
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garrett W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:47. A_11,375 (42,319).
