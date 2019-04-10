Reds 2, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Walker 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .207 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .258 Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .250 Prado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .440 O’Brien rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .120 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Herrera ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .179 Totals 29 1 3 1 5 14

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .125 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .216 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .161 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Schebler cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Dietrich 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .308 J.Iglesias ss 2 1 1 1 1 1 .273 Mahle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Peraza ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 24 2 3 2 5 8

Miami 001 000 000—1 3 0 Cincinnati 000 000 02x—2 3 0

a-struck out for Mahle in the 5th. b-walked for Richards in the 7th. c-flied out for Garrett in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 6, Cincinnati 4. HR_Walker (2), off Mahle; J.Iglesias (1), off Steckenrider; Winker (2), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Walker (2), Winker (4), J.Iglesias (2). SB_Herrera (3). S_Mahle.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Granderson 3); Cincinnati 2 (Winker 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Advertisement

FIDP_Schebler. GIDP_Castro.

DP_Miami 1 (Brinson, Alfaro); Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 6 1 0 0 5 7 108 2.00 Conley, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15 Steckenrider, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 9.00 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 5 2 1 1 4 7 89 0.82 Hughes 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 37 3.38 Garrett, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 R.Iglesias, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:47. A_11,375 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.