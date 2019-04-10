Reds 2, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Prado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.440
|O’Brien rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.120
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Herrera ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|5
|14
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Schebler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Dietrich 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|J.Iglesias ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Mahle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Peraza ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|24
|2
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Miami
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|02x—2
|3
|0
a-struck out for Mahle in the 5th. b-walked for Richards in the 7th. c-flied out for Garrett in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 6, Cincinnati 4. HR_Walker (2), off Mahle; J.Iglesias (1), off Steckenrider; Winker (2), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Walker (2), Winker (4), J.Iglesias (2). SB_Herrera (3). S_Mahle.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Granderson 3); Cincinnati 2 (Winker 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
FIDP_Schebler. GIDP_Castro.
DP_Miami 1 (Brinson, Alfaro); Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|7
|108
|2.00
|Conley, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
|Steckenrider, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|9.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|89
|0.82
|Hughes
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|3.38
|Garrett, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|R.Iglesias, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:47. A_11,375 (42,319).
