Reds 4, Padres 1

April 19, 2019 1:13 am
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Winker rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .182
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Dietrich 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Lorenzen cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Schebler cf-rf-lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .163
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Roark p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .151
Barnhart c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .263
Totals 31 4 5 4 1 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .294
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .212
Renfroe lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .255
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Urias 2b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .091
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .145
Totals 30 1 6 1 2 13
Cincinnati 100 020 001—4 5 0
San Diego 000 001 000—1 6 0

a-lined out for Paddack in the 6th. b-flied out for Garrett in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 1, San Diego 4. 2B_Machado (2), Renfroe (4). HR_Votto (2), off Paddack; Barnhart (1), off Paddack; Winker (5), off Maton. RBIs_Votto (4), Winker (9), Barnhart 2 (2), Machado (9). CS_J.Iglesias (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Reyes 2, Urias). RISP_; San Diego 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hedges. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Machado, Hedges.

DP_Cincinnati 3 (J.Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto), (Winker, Votto), (Suarez, Dietrich, Votto); San Diego 1 (Hosmer).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 86 3.60
Duke, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 9.53
Stephenson, H, 1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 23 0.84
Garrett, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.04
R.Iglesias, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.87
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, L, 0-1 6 3 3 3 1 5 88 2.25
Wieck 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.86
Maton 2 1 1 1 0 1 31 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-0, Stephenson 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:45. A_26,577 (42,445).

