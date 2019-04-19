Reds 4, Padres 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Winker rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Puig ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Dietrich 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Lorenzen cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Schebler cf-rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Roark p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peraza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|1
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Urias 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.091
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Paddack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinsler 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|2
|13
|Cincinnati
|100
|020
|001—4
|5
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
a-lined out for Paddack in the 6th. b-flied out for Garrett in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 1, San Diego 4. 2B_Machado (2), Renfroe (4). HR_Votto (2), off Paddack; Barnhart (1), off Paddack; Winker (5), off Maton. RBIs_Votto (4), Winker (9), Barnhart 2 (2), Machado (9). CS_J.Iglesias (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Reyes 2, Urias). RISP_; San Diego 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hedges. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Machado, Hedges.
DP_Cincinnati 3 (J.Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto), (Winker, Votto), (Suarez, Dietrich, Votto); San Diego 1 (Hosmer).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|3.60
|Duke, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|9.53
|Stephenson, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0.84
|Garrett, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.04
|R.Iglesias, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|5.87
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 0-1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|88
|2.25
|Wieck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.86
|Maton
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-0, Stephenson 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:45. A_26,577 (42,445).
