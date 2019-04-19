Reds 4, Padres 1

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Winker rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .182 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Dietrich 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Lorenzen cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Schebler cf-rf-lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .163 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Roark p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peraza 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .151 Barnhart c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .263 Totals 31 4 5 4 1 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .294 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Renfroe lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .255 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Urias 2b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .091 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinsler 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .145 Totals 30 1 6 1 2 13

Cincinnati 100 020 001—4 5 0 San Diego 000 001 000—1 6 0

a-lined out for Paddack in the 6th. b-flied out for Garrett in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 1, San Diego 4. 2B_Machado (2), Renfroe (4). HR_Votto (2), off Paddack; Barnhart (1), off Paddack; Winker (5), off Maton. RBIs_Votto (4), Winker (9), Barnhart 2 (2), Machado (9). CS_J.Iglesias (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Reyes 2, Urias). RISP_; San Diego 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Hedges. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Machado, Hedges.

DP_Cincinnati 3 (J.Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto), (Winker, Votto), (Suarez, Dietrich, Votto); San Diego 1 (Hosmer).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 86 3.60 Duke, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 9.53 Stephenson, H, 1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 23 0.84 Garrett, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.04 R.Iglesias, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.87 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, L, 0-1 6 3 3 3 1 5 88 2.25 Wieck 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.86 Maton 2 1 1 1 0 1 31 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-0, Stephenson 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:45. A_26,577 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.