Reds 4, Padres 2

April 21, 2019 12:02 am
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peraza 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .150
Suarez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .234
Puig rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .175
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .190
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .229
Schebler cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .170
Farmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .136
Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Winker ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .183
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 7 4 4 11
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .293
Mejia c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .161
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .253
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .213
Myers cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .161
Pirela lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Urias ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 14
Cincinnati 100 110 100—4 7 0
San Diego 010 000 010—2 7 1

a-struck out for Lauer in the 5th. b-homered for Castillo in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisler in the 7th. d-walked for Hughes in the 9th. e-struck out for Warren in the 9th.

E_Lauer (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Suarez (4). 3B_Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Winker (6), off Wisler; Hosmer (2), off Castillo. RBIs_Puig (9), J.Iglesias (3), Barnhart (3), Winker (10), Hosmer 2 (11). SB_Peraza (2). CS_Schebler (1). SF_Puig.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Peraza, Kemp, Schebler); San Diego 3 (Tatis Jr., Renfroe, Myers). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Puig, Machado. GIDP_Pirela.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, J.Iglesias, Farmer).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 2-1 6 4 1 1 1 9 100 1.47
Hernandez, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.00
Stephenson, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 14 1.59
Garrett 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.04
Hughes, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.00
R.Iglesias, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.66
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, L, 2-3 5 6 3 2 2 5 94 4.67
Wisler 2 1 1 1 0 3 25 5.62
Wingenter 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.00
Warren 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.09

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-1, Hughes 2-0. HBP_Castillo (Mejia).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:04. A_37,137 (42,445).

