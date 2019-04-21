Reds 4, Padres 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.190
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Schebler cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|Farmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Winker ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dietrich ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|4
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Mejia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|Pirela lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Urias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|14
|Cincinnati
|100
|110
|100—4
|7
|0
|San Diego
|010
|000
|010—2
|7
|1
a-struck out for Lauer in the 5th. b-homered for Castillo in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisler in the 7th. d-walked for Hughes in the 9th. e-struck out for Warren in the 9th.
E_Lauer (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Suarez (4). 3B_Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Winker (6), off Wisler; Hosmer (2), off Castillo. RBIs_Puig (9), J.Iglesias (3), Barnhart (3), Winker (10), Hosmer 2 (11). SB_Peraza (2). CS_Schebler (1). SF_Puig.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Peraza, Kemp, Schebler); San Diego 3 (Tatis Jr., Renfroe, Myers). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Puig, Machado. GIDP_Pirela.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, J.Iglesias, Farmer).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 2-1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|100
|1.47
|Hernandez, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.00
|Stephenson, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|1.59
|Garrett
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.04
|Hughes, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.00
|R.Iglesias, S, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.66
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 2-3
|5
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|94
|4.67
|Wisler
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|5.62
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.00
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.09
Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-1, Hughes 2-0. HBP_Castillo (Mejia).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:04. A_37,137 (42,445).
