Reds 5, Cardinals 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .235 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .200 DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Fowler rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .189 b-Martinez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wong 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .311 Bader cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .179 Wainwright p 3 0 1 1 0 2 .200 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Neill rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Totals 34 2 9 2 3 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .162 c-Ervin ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Schebler cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .200 Dietrich 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .233 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 J.Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Roark p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peraza ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Totals 30 5 6 5 3 5

St. Louis 010 000 001—2 9 0 Cincinnati 000 001 13x—5 6 0

a-flied out for Hughes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Fowler in the 8th. c-tripled for Winker in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Ozuna (3), Fowler (2), Votto (5). 3B_Carpenter (1), Dietrich (1), Ervin (1). HR_Wong (4), off Duke; Winker (3), off Wainwright; Dietrich (4), off Wainwright. RBIs_Wong (9), Wainwright (1), Winker (5), Schebler (5), Dietrich 3 (11). SB_Wong (4).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Carpenter, DeJong 2, Ozuna, Wainwright 2); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Barnhart). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 12; Cincinnati 2 for 7.

GIDP_Ozuna, Martinez.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Dietrich, Votto), (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, L, 1-1 6 3 2 2 2 4 91 3.94 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Webb 0 1 2 2 1 0 7 16.20 Mayers 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.35 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 5 95 4.30 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 0.00 Hughes, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.00 Hernandez, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.50 Duke, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 9.00 R.Iglesias, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 4.05

Wainwright pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-2, Garrett 1-0, Duke 1-0. HBP_Roark (Wong), Garrett (Wong), Wainwright (Suarez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:08. A_16,886 (26,999).

