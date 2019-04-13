Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 5, Cardinals 2

April 13, 2019 10:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .235
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .200
DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Fowler rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .189
b-Martinez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wong 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .311
Bader cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .179
Wainwright p 3 0 1 1 0 2 .200
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Neill rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Totals 34 2 9 2 3 9
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .162
c-Ervin ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .132
Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Schebler cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .200
Dietrich 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .233
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
J.Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roark p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peraza ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Totals 30 5 6 5 3 5
St. Louis 010 000 001—2 9 0
Cincinnati 000 001 13x—5 6 0

a-flied out for Hughes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Fowler in the 8th. c-tripled for Winker in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Ozuna (3), Fowler (2), Votto (5). 3B_Carpenter (1), Dietrich (1), Ervin (1). HR_Wong (4), off Duke; Winker (3), off Wainwright; Dietrich (4), off Wainwright. RBIs_Wong (9), Wainwright (1), Winker (5), Schebler (5), Dietrich 3 (11). SB_Wong (4).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Carpenter, DeJong 2, Ozuna, Wainwright 2); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Barnhart). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 12; Cincinnati 2 for 7.

Advertisement

GIDP_Ozuna, Martinez.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Dietrich, Votto), (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, L, 1-1 6 3 2 2 2 4 91 3.94
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Webb 0 1 2 2 1 0 7 16.20
Mayers 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.35
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 5 95 4.30
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 0.00
Hughes, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.00
Hernandez, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.50
Duke, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 9.00
R.Iglesias, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 4.05

Wainwright pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-2, Garrett 1-0, Duke 1-0. HBP_Roark (Wong), Garrett (Wong), Wainwright (Suarez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:08. A_16,886 (26,999).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.