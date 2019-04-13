Reds 5, Cardinals 2

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Fowler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|b-Martinez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.179
|Wainwright p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Neill rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|3
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.162
|c-Ervin ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Suarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Schebler cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Dietrich 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|J.Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Roark p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peraza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|3
|5
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|001—2
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|13x—5
|6
|0
a-flied out for Hughes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Fowler in the 8th. c-tripled for Winker in the 8th.
LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Ozuna (3), Fowler (2), Votto (5). 3B_Carpenter (1), Dietrich (1), Ervin (1). HR_Wong (4), off Duke; Winker (3), off Wainwright; Dietrich (4), off Wainwright. RBIs_Wong (9), Wainwright (1), Winker (5), Schebler (5), Dietrich 3 (11). SB_Wong (4).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Carpenter, DeJong 2, Ozuna, Wainwright 2); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Barnhart). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 12; Cincinnati 2 for 7.
GIDP_Ozuna, Martinez.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Dietrich, Votto), (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 1-1
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|91
|3.94
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Webb
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|16.20
|Mayers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.35
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|95
|4.30
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|0.00
|Hughes, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Hernandez, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
|Duke, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|9.00
|R.Iglesias, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.05
Wainwright pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-2, Garrett 1-0, Duke 1-0. HBP_Roark (Wong), Garrett (Wong), Wainwright (Suarez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:08. A_16,886 (26,999).
