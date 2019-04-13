Reds 5, Cardinals 2

St. Louis Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Crpnt 3b 4 0 2 0 Winker lf 3 1 1 1 Gldschm 1b 5 0 2 0 Ervin ph-lf 1 1 1 0 DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0 De.Fwlr rf 3 1 1 0 Schbler cf 3 1 1 1 J.Mrtin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 4 1 2 3 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 2 1 1 1 J.Iglss ss 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 2 0 0 0 A.Grrtt p 0 0 0 0 Wnwrght p 3 0 1 1 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 M.Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 T.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 O’Neill rf 1 0 0 0 Duke p 0 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Roark p 1 0 0 0 Peraza ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 30 5 6 5

St. Louis 010 000 001—2 Cincinnati 000 001 13x—5

DP_Cincinnati 2. LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Ozuna (3), De.Fowler (2), Votto (5). 3B_M.Carpenter (1), Ervin (1), Dietrich (1). HR_Wong (4), Winker (3), Dietrich (4). SB_Wong (4).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Wainwright L,1-1 6 3 2 2 2 4 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 0 Webb 0 1 2 2 1 0 Mayers 1 2 1 1 0 1 Cincinnati Roark 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 5 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hughes W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hernandez H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Duke H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Iglesias S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Wainwright pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

T.Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Roark (Wong), by Garrett (Wong), by Wainwright (Suarez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:08. A_16,886 (26,999).

