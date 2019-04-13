Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 5, Cardinals 2

April 13, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Crpnt 3b 4 0 2 0 Winker lf 3 1 1 1
Gldschm 1b 5 0 2 0 Ervin ph-lf 1 1 1 0
DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0
Molina c 4 0 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0
De.Fwlr rf 3 1 1 0 Schbler cf 3 1 1 1
J.Mrtin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 4 1 2 3
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 0 0
Wong 2b 2 1 1 1 J.Iglss ss 2 0 0 0
Bader cf 2 0 0 0 A.Grrtt p 0 0 0 0
Wnwrght p 3 0 1 1 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 M.Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
T.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0
O’Neill rf 1 0 0 0 Duke p 0 0 0 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Roark p 1 0 0 0
Peraza ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 30 5 6 5
St. Louis 010 000 001—2
Cincinnati 000 001 13x—5

DP_Cincinnati 2. LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Ozuna (3), De.Fowler (2), Votto (5). 3B_M.Carpenter (1), Ervin (1), Dietrich (1). HR_Wong (4), Winker (3), Dietrich (4). SB_Wong (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright L,1-1 6 3 2 2 2 4
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Webb 0 1 2 2 1 0
Mayers 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cincinnati
Roark 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 5
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hughes W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Duke H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Iglesias S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Wainwright pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

T.Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Advertisement

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Roark (Wong), by Garrett (Wong), by Wainwright (Suarez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:08. A_16,886 (26,999).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.