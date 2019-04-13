Reds 5, Cardinals 2

|St. Louis
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ervin ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schbler cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Mrtin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grrtt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wnwrght p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Roark p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|001—2
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|13x—5
DP_Cincinnati 2. LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Ozuna (3), De.Fowler (2), Votto (5). 3B_M.Carpenter (1), Ervin (1), Dietrich (1). HR_Wong (4), Winker (3), Dietrich (4). SB_Wong (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wainwright L,1-1
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mayers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|Roark
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hughes W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke H,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Iglesias S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Wainwright pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
T.Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Roark (Wong), by Garrett (Wong), by Wainwright (Suarez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:08. A_16,886 (26,999).
