Reds 5, Mets 4

April 29, 2019 10:37 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peraza 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .200
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .233
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .232
Winker lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .239
Puig rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .200
Schebler cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .135
J.Iglesias ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .297
Barnhart c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .215
Roark p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .100
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .208
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 9 5 6 6
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .347
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .304
Nimmo lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .241
Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .270
Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Ramos c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Rosario ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .235
Wheeler p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .308
a-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .385
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 6 4 7 10
Cincinnati 040 000 001—5 9 0
New York 020 200 000—4 6 0

a-flied out for Wheeler in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Hernandez in the 8th. c-popped out for Familia in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 9, New York 10. 2B_Peraza (3), Puig (4), J.Iglesias (4), Conforto (8), Ramos (2), Lagares (2). HR_Winker (8), off Diaz. RBIs_Peraza (6), Suarez (15), Winker (13), J.Iglesias (6), Barnhart (5), Alonso (25), Nimmo (9), Ramos (17), Rosario (17). SB_Peraza (3). SF_Suarez. S_Barnhart.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Winker, Puig, Schebler); New York 5 (Alonso, Nimmo, Conforto 2, Frazier). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 8; New York 2 for 8.

GIDP_Peraza, Lorenzen.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Alonso), (Frazier, Alonso).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark 3 2-3 4 4 4 4 3 88 4.08
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.96
Lorenzen 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 1.15
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.46
Hernandez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.38
R.Iglesias, W, 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 4 28 3.14
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 6 7 4 4 3 4 94 5.05
Lugo 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 4.08
Familia 1 0 0 0 2 0 11 5.68
Diaz, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 3-1, Garrett 2-0. HBP_Roark (Nimmo), Lugo (Puig), Familia (J.Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Marty Foster; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:15. A_20,766 (41,922).

