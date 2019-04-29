Reds 5, Mets 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Schebler cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.135
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Roark p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dietrich ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|6
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.347
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.304
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Wheeler p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|a-Broxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|7
|10
|Cincinnati
|040
|000
|001—5
|9
|0
|New York
|020
|200
|000—4
|6
|0
a-flied out for Wheeler in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Hernandez in the 8th. c-popped out for Familia in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 9, New York 10. 2B_Peraza (3), Puig (4), J.Iglesias (4), Conforto (8), Ramos (2), Lagares (2). HR_Winker (8), off Diaz. RBIs_Peraza (6), Suarez (15), Winker (13), J.Iglesias (6), Barnhart (5), Alonso (25), Nimmo (9), Ramos (17), Rosario (17). SB_Peraza (3). SF_Suarez. S_Barnhart.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Winker, Puig, Schebler); New York 5 (Alonso, Nimmo, Conforto 2, Frazier). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 8; New York 2 for 8.
GIDP_Peraza, Lorenzen.
DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Alonso), (Frazier, Alonso).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|88
|4.08
|Peralta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.96
|Lorenzen
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.15
|Garrett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.46
|Hernandez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.38
|R.Iglesias, W, 1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|28
|3.14
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|94
|5.05
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.08
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|5.68
|Diaz, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 3-1, Garrett 2-0. HBP_Roark (Nimmo), Lugo (Puig), Familia (J.Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Marty Foster; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:15. A_20,766 (41,922).
