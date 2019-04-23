Listen Live Sports

...

Reds 7, Braves 6

April 23, 2019 10:20 pm
 
1 min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .266
Freeman 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .310
Acuna Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Markakis rf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .329
Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .268
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .317
Inciarte cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .216
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Culberson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .455
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Totals 36 6 10 6 1 14
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Votto 1b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .235
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .225
Winker lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .182
b-Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 1 1 1 .333
Puig rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .183
Schebler cf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .153
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnhart c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .245
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Dietrich ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Farmer ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Peraza 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .159
Totals 30 7 9 7 9 11
Atlanta 000 013 110—6 10 1
Cincinnati 200 104 00x—7 9 2

a-singled for Stephenson in the 6th. b-walked for Winker in the 6th. c-doubled for Parsons in the 7th. d-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. e-doubled for Sobotka in the 9th.

E_Donaldson (2), Suarez (3), Gray (2). LOB_Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Donaldson (6), Swanson (3), Culberson (2), Joyce (3), Peraza (2). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_Puig (3), off Gausman; Barnhart (2), off Gausman. RBIs_Donaldson (8), Freeman (13), Markakis (17), Swanson (21), Inciarte (4), Culberson (6), Puig 3 (12), Barnhart (4), Peraza 2 (3), Ervin (1). SB_Swanson (2), Inciarte (3). CS_Farmer (1). SF_Markakis, Inciarte, Puig. S_Gray 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies, Freeman, Markakis, Flowers, Inciarte); Cincinnati 7 (Suarez, Schebler, Barnhart 4, Peraza). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 12; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Donaldson.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Albies).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 1-2 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 6 88 3.96
Biddle 0 0 1 0 3 0 13 2.38
Parsons 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 4.32
Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Sobotka 1 1 0 0 2 2 29 9.90
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 1-3 6 4 3 0 9 88 3.28
Stephenson, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.50
Peralta, H, 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 1.12
Hernandez, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.79
Hughes, H, 3 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 6.52
Garrett, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.00
R.Iglesias, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.22

Biddle pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 1-1, Parsons 3-1, Stephenson 1-0, Hernandez 1-0, Garrett 1-0. WP_Gray. PB_Flowers (3).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:22. A_12,789 (42,319).

