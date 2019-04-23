Reds 7, Braves 6

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.266
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.310
|Acuna Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Markakis rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.329
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.317
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.455
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|1
|14
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.235
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.225
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|b-Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.183
|Schebler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.153
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnhart c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Dietrich ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Farmer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|30
|7
|9
|7
|9
|11
|Atlanta
|000
|013
|110—6
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|104
|00x—7
|9
|2
a-singled for Stephenson in the 6th. b-walked for Winker in the 6th. c-doubled for Parsons in the 7th. d-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. e-doubled for Sobotka in the 9th.
E_Donaldson (2), Suarez (3), Gray (2). LOB_Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Donaldson (6), Swanson (3), Culberson (2), Joyce (3), Peraza (2). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_Puig (3), off Gausman; Barnhart (2), off Gausman. RBIs_Donaldson (8), Freeman (13), Markakis (17), Swanson (21), Inciarte (4), Culberson (6), Puig 3 (12), Barnhart (4), Peraza 2 (3), Ervin (1). SB_Swanson (2), Inciarte (3). CS_Farmer (1). SF_Markakis, Inciarte, Puig. S_Gray 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies, Freeman, Markakis, Flowers, Inciarte); Cincinnati 7 (Suarez, Schebler, Barnhart 4, Peraza). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 12; Cincinnati 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Donaldson.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Albies).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|6
|88
|3.96
|Biddle
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|13
|2.38
|Parsons
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4.32
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Sobotka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|9.90
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|0
|9
|88
|3.28
|Stephenson, W, 2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.50
|Peralta, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1.12
|Hernandez, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.79
|Hughes, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|6.52
|Garrett, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.00
|R.Iglesias, S, 5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.22
Biddle pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 1-1, Parsons 3-1, Stephenson 1-0, Hernandez 1-0, Garrett 1-0. WP_Gray. PB_Flowers (3).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:22. A_12,789 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.