Reds prospect Hunter Greene needs Tommy John surgery

By JOE KAY
April 1, 2019 11:24 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds pitching prospect Hunter Greene will have Tommy John surgery after medical tests found new ligament damage in his right elbow.

Greene was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. He pitched in the Futures Game in Washington last year, hitting 100 mph with all of his 19 fastballs, one of them gauged at 103 mph.

The right-hander didn’t pitch after July 26 last season because of a sprained elbow ligament. He began throwing again over the offseason, but suffered a setback last weekend while throwing to batters. An MRI found new damage, President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams said Monday night.

The 19-year-old pitcher will have surgery next week and miss the season.

