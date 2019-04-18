Redskins Draft Preview Capsule

15. WASHINGTON (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Redskins were cruising toward playoffs at 6-3 when QB Alex Smith broke right leg and injuries hit hard. Team went to Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson on offense and fell apart at big times on defense, losing six of final seven games to fall out of contention.

FREE AGENCY: S Landon Collins is big addition after 17 different players started at position in Jay Gruden’s five seasons as coach. Redskins added OL Ereck Flowers, who could play guard, but also lost OT Ty Nsekhe to Buffalo, LB Preston Smith to Green Bay, and WR Jamison Crowder to Jets. They also acquired QB Case Keenum in trade with Denver.

THEY NEED: QB, WR, TE, G, LB, CB, S

Advertisement

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, OT, C, DL

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins; Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns; Clemson edge rusher Clelin Ferrell.

OUTLOOK: Despite having McCoy and adding Keenum, Redskins will likely draft or acquire (Josh Rosen?) developmental QB to succeed Smith eventually. Receiver looks like glaring need in early rounds, but Gruden likes Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and 2018 pick Trey Quinn. Redskins have so many holes to fill that almost any position is possible at 15 except for defensive line after taking Alabama’s Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in past two first rounds.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.