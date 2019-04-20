Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reggie Cobb, former NFL back and Volunteer star, dies at 50

April 20, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL running back and University of Tennessee star Reggie Cobb has died at 50.

His death was announced Saturday by the San Francisco 49ers. He scouted for the team for the last 10 years, as well as for other clubs before them. Details of his death were not disclosed.

Cobb played in the NFL for seven years. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in 1990 and also played for Green Bay, Jacksonville and the New York Jets.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch called Cobb a “top-notch scout and an exemplary man.” He remembered Cobb as someone who could “brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile.”

Advertisement

At college, Cobb finished third on Tennessee’s career rushing list. He was part of the Volunteers’ 100th anniversary team.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.