Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reinhard Grindel resigns form UEFA, FIFA ruling committees

April 10, 2019 11:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer official Reinhard Grindel has resigned as a UEFA vice president and as a member of the FIFA Council, one week after being forced out as president of his national federation.

Grindel said Wednesday he wanted to protect the European soccer body’s reputation and confirmed his decision in a letter to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

The former lawmaker and journalist had come under growing pressure at home for missteps leading the German soccer federation in the past year.

Grindel resigned after reports of earning undeclared income of 78,000 euros ($87,000) from a media subsidiary. He also acknowledged accepting a luxury watch gift from a Ukrainian colleague at UEFA.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

UEFA’s executive committee can decide how to replace Grindel — a regular public critic of FIFA’s leadership — at a May 29 meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

An interim replacement could be picked to help represent European soccer when FIFA’s ruling committee meets on June 3 in Paris. FIFA is preparing to decide on a Club World Cup expansion plan which UEFA has resisted.

UEFA’s next scheduled election meeting to formally replace Grindel is in 11 months in Amsterdam.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.