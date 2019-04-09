Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Remaining Free Agents

April 9, 2019 7:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The 35 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (2) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b.

CHICAGO (2) — Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

DETROIT (2) — Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (2) — Evan Gattis, of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Chris Young, of.

MINNESOTA (4) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b.

OAKLAND (1) — Edwin Jackson, rhp.

SEATTLE (1) — Denard Span, of.

TEXAS (4) — Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp.

COLORADO (1) — Matt Holliday, of.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Ryan Madson, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Austin Jackson, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Jose Bautista, of.

SAN DIEGO (1) — A.J. Ellis, c.

WASHINGTON (1) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.