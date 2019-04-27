Revolution-Sporting KC, Sums

New England 3 1—4 Kansas City 1 3—4

First half_1, New England, Caicedo, 1 (Agudelo), 18th minute; 2, Kansas City, Nemeth, 5 (Zusi), 33rd; 3, New England, Caicedo, 2 (Buchanan), 35th; 4, New England, Agudelo, 1, 42nd.

Second half_5, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 3 (penalty kick), 60th; 6, New England, Jones, 1, 66th; 7, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 4, 70th; 8, Kansas City, Nemeth, 6 (Russell), 83rd.

Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Matt Turner; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick.

Yellow Cards_New England, Anibaba, 43rd; Bye, 45th; Gil, 49th; Castillo, 84th; Cropper, 90th. Kansas City, Rwatubyaye, 41st; Nemeth, 67th; Gutierrez, 90th.

Advertisement

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Alejandro Mariscal; Jose Da Silva; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_18,511.

___

Lineups

New England_Cody Cropper; Jalil Anibaba, Edgar Castillo, Andrew Farrell; Brandon Bye, Scott Caldwell; Juan Agudelo, Tajon Buchanan (Teal Bunbury, 76th), Juan Caicedo (Luis Caicedo, 65th), Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones (Brian Wright, 88th).

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Abdul Rwatubyaye (Nicolas Hasler, 90th), Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet, Felipe Gutierrez, Kelyn Rowe; Gianluca Busio (Ilie Sanchez, 46th), Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 75th), Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.