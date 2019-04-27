Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Revolution-Sporting KC, Sums

April 27, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New England 3 1—4
Kansas City 1 3—4

First half_1, New England, Caicedo, 1 (Agudelo), 18th minute; 2, Kansas City, Nemeth, 5 (Zusi), 33rd; 3, New England, Caicedo, 2 (Buchanan), 35th; 4, New England, Agudelo, 1, 42nd.

Second half_5, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 3 (penalty kick), 60th; 6, New England, Jones, 1, 66th; 7, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 4, 70th; 8, Kansas City, Nemeth, 6 (Russell), 83rd.

Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Matt Turner; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick.

Yellow Cards_New England, Anibaba, 43rd; Bye, 45th; Gil, 49th; Castillo, 84th; Cropper, 90th. Kansas City, Rwatubyaye, 41st; Nemeth, 67th; Gutierrez, 90th.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Alejandro Mariscal; Jose Da Silva; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_18,511.

___

Lineups

New England_Cody Cropper; Jalil Anibaba, Edgar Castillo, Andrew Farrell; Brandon Bye, Scott Caldwell; Juan Agudelo, Tajon Buchanan (Teal Bunbury, 76th), Juan Caicedo (Luis Caicedo, 65th), Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones (Brian Wright, 88th).

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Abdul Rwatubyaye (Nicolas Hasler, 90th), Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet, Felipe Gutierrez, Kelyn Rowe; Gianluca Busio (Ilie Sanchez, 46th), Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 75th), Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.