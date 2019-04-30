Reyes’ 2 homers, 3 RBIs lead Padres past Braves 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — With prized rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. sidelined by an ailing hamstring, the San Diego Padres need someone to fill the void.

Franmil Reyes did his part Tuesday night.

Reyes homered twice and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer also went deep and rookie Chris Paddack turned in another impressive start, leading the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

“When he’s on, it’s special,” San Diego manager Andy Green said of Reyes. “He’s hitting to all fields. He’s hitting it everywhere.”

Advertisement

Reyes homered on the 11th pitch of the game into the left-field seats, followed by a solo shot to right to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth. Two batters later, Hosmer drove one out to give the Padres a bit of insurance.

Tatis went on the 10-day injured list before the game and is expected to miss several weeks. Manny Machado made his first start of the season at shortstop, while Ty France is expected to hold down third base until Tatis returns.

Reyes produced his second multi-homer game in eight days, giving him eight homers on the season. He also went deep twice on April 23 against Seattle.

“Of course, we feel bad” about their injured teammate, Reyes said. “But we don’t want to put ourselves down. We have to keep battling very hard.”

Paddack (2-1) went six innings, surrendering only a two-out, two-run single to Matt Joyce in the second after a balk. The right-hander gave up just four hits, walked one and struck out five.

In the first six starts of his career, Paddack has yet to surrender more than three runs while posting an ERA of 1.91. Over his final four innings against the Braves, he allowed just two baserunners, mixing an effective curve with his two best pitches, the fastball and change-up.

“I had a little hiccup in the second inning,” Paddack said. “But overall, I’m very pleased with this performance.”

Julio Teheran (2-4) became the ninth pitcher in Braves’ franchise history to start 200 games, but he had no answer for Reyes. The San Diego right fielder also had a run-scoring double in the third.

“One guy kind of changed the face of the game,” Teheran said.

Craig Stammen gave up a run-scoring single to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the eighth, but Kirby Yates worked a scoreless ninth for his major league-leading 14th save in as many chances.

ROCKET ARM

The Braves tried to get a runner in scoring position in the final inning.

No chance with Francisco Mejia behind the plate for the Padres.

The San Diego catcher showed off his dynamic arm with a strike to second base, easily getting pinch-runner Charlie Culberson when he attempted to steal.

“That arm is fun,” Green said. “When somebody runs, we’re all smiling in the dugout.”

DAYTON RETURNS

Grant Dayton pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first big league appearance since July 24, 2017, with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dayton went down that season with an elbow injury and missed all of 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

After pitching five games for the Braves’ Triple-A team this season, he was called up Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Tatis was hurt Sunday when he did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base at Washington. After missing Monday’s game in Atlanta, he underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage but indicated a significant recovery period.

Braves: 3B Josh Donaldson was a late scratch because of right calf soreness, a move that was described as precautionary by the Braves. It was a similar situation with CF Ender Inciarte, who left Monday’s game with tightness in his right hamstring. He didn’t start but was used as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, striking out with two runners aboard.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Cal Quantrill will be called up from El Paso to make his major league debut Wednesday against the Braves. A first-round pick in 2016, he gave up eight runs in his first start for the Triple-A team but had a 2.86 ERA in four appearances since then. He will make the 14th start by a Padres rookie this season, more than any other team.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (3-1, 2.30) looks to bounce back from his worst start of the season. After giving up only four earned runs in his first four starts, covering 24 1/3 innings, Fried was roughed up for four runs in 5 1/3 innings of an 8-4 loss to Colorado.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.