Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At The Senator Course
|Prattville, Ala.
|Purse: $550,000
|Yardage: 7,654; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Robby Shelton
|65-67—132
|Lanto Griffin
|68-68—136
|Tyler McCumber
|68-69—137
|Joseph Winslow
|68-69—137
|Kevin Dougherty
|70-68—138
|Jimmy Stanger
|67-71—138
|Jonathan Randolph
|68-70—138
|Ben Taylor
|68-71—139
|Tim Wilkinson
|71-69—140
|Danny Walker
|70-70—140
|Xinjun Zhang
|69-71—140
|George Cunningham
|69-71—140
|Oliver Bekker
|71-69—140
|Scottie Scheffler
|68-72—140
|Doug Ghim
|69-71—140
|Zac Blair
|67-74—141
|Chris Thompson
|70-71—141
|Chase Seiffert
|65-76—141
|John Oda
|70-71—141
|Paul Haley II
|72-69—141
|Austin Smotherman
|66-75—141
|Norman Xiong
|70-71—141
|Garrett Osborn
|68-73—141
|Davis Riley
|71-70—141
|Henrik Norlander
|67-74—141
|Derek Ernst
|70-71—141
|Brett Stegmaier
|70-72—142
|Ben Kohles
|67-75—142
|Casey Wittenberg
|71-71—142
|Callum Tarren
|71-71—142
|Trevor Cone
|73-69—142
|Harry Higgs
|71-71—142
|Chris Baker
|72-70—142
|Vince India
|69-73—142
|Ben Polland
|68-74—142
|Chad Campbell
|66-76—142
|Michael Hebert
|69-73—142
|Paul Imondi
|68-74—142
|Hayden Buckley
|69-73—142
|Rick Lamb
|72-71—143
|Maverick McNealy
|74-69—143
|Charlie Saxon
|75-68—143
|a-Akshay Bhatia
|73-70—143
|Matt Every
|66-77—143
|Blayne Barber
|70-73—143
|Kyle Jones
|69-74—143
|Derek Fathauer
|68-75—143
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|68-75—143
|Kevin Lucas
|71-72—143
|Sam Love
|74-69—143
|Will Zalatoris
|72-71—143
|Brad Hopfinger
|68-76—144
|David Lingmerth
|73-71—144
|Dan McCarthy
|68-76—144
|Bo Hoag
|72-72—144
|Brian Campbell
|73-71—144
|Martin Flores
|71-73—144
|Vincent Whaley
|68-76—144
|Brett Coletta
|70-74—144
|Greg Yates
|71-73—144
|Erik Compton
|72-72—144
|Brett Drewitt
|73-71—144
|Ryan Yip
|71-73—144
|Zack Sucher
|72-72—144
|Brock Mackenzie
|72-72—144
|Nicolas Echavarria
|73-71—144
|Cody Blick
|69-75—144
|Matt Atkins
|70-74—144
|Missed cut
|Michael Gligic
|71-74—145
|Sebastian Cappelen
|71-74—145
|Patrick Sullivan
|75-70—145
|Michael McGowan
|70-75—145
|Jamie Arnold
|72-73—145
|Michael Miller
|74-71—145
|Byron Meth
|73-72—145
|Brian Davis
|73-72—145
|Steve Marino
|73-72—145
|Erik Barnes
|71-74—145
|Billy Kennerly
|72-73—145
|Max Rottluff
|70-75—145
|Steven Ihm
|68-77—145
|Michael Johnson
|72-73—145
|Joseph Bramlett
|72-73—145
|Steve LeBrun
|74-71—145
|Justin Lower
|70-75—145
|William Harrold
|73-72—145
|Andrew Novak
|69-76—145
|Wes Roach
|70-76—146
|Steven Alker
|72-74—146
|Willy Wilcox
|70-76—146
|Frank Lickliter II
|75-71—146
|Michael Gellerman
|75-71—146
|T.J. Vogel
|70-76—146
|Wade Binfield
|72-74—146
|Drew Weaver
|72-74—146
|Kyle Reifers
|70-76—146
|Mike Weir
|71-75—146
|Scott Harrington
|71-75—146
|Seth Reeves
|72-74—146
|Corey Pereira
|70-76—146
|Matthew NeSmith
|73-73—146
|Oscar Fraustro
|70-77—147
|Chad Ramey
|75-72—147
|Ryan Sullivan
|73-74—147
|Joey Garber
|70-77—147
|Daniel Summerhays
|73-74—147
|Ryan Brehm
|74-73—147
|Marcelo Rozo
|74-73—147
|Timothy Madigan
|70-77—147
|Jack Maguire
|72-75—147
|Andy Zhang
|72-75—147
|Jordan Niebrugge
|72-75—147
|Kristoffer Ventura
|74-73—147
|Rhein Gibson
|74-74—148
|Mark Hubbard
|72-76—148
|Christian Brand
|74-74—148
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-76—148
|Max Greyserman
|74-74—148
|Thomas Bass
|73-75—148
|Matt Harmon
|72-76—148
|Dalton Ward
|75-73—148
|Robby Ormand
|73-75—148
|Conrad Shindler
|71-78—149
|Will Cannon
|69-80—149
|Bhavik Patel
|73-76—149
|Steve Wheatcroft
|74-75—149
|Rico Hoey
|73-77—150
|Zach Wright
|73-77—150
|Eric Axley
|72-78—150
|Albin Choi
|76-74—150
|Brandon Matthews
|73-77—150
|Lee Hodges
|70-80—150
|Michael Arnaud
|72-79—151
|Tom Lovelady
|74-77—151
|Nelson Ledesma
|72-79—151
|Joshua Creel
|73-78—151
|Andres Gallegos
|71-80—151
|Andrew Svoboda
|76-77—153
|Trey Shirley
|73-80—153
|Ethan Tracy
|74-79—153
|Martin Piller
|74-80—154
|Rafael Campos
|81-73—154
|David Skinns
|72-82—154
|Taylor Montgomery
|76-78—154
|Jonathan Garrick
|76-81—157
|Edward Loar
|79-80—159
|Brian Richey
|78-82—160
|Sangmoon Bae
|69-WD
|Jason Bohn
|70-WD
|Kris Blanks
|72-WD
|Nicholas Thompson
|73-WD
|Brett Quigley
|74-WD
|Bryan Bigley
|75-WD
|Brad Fritsch
|76-WD
|Zecheng Dou
|76-WD
