Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship Scores

April 20, 2019 12:35 pm
 
Saturday
At The Senator Course
Prattville, Ala.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,654; Par: 72
Second Round
Robby Shelton 65-67—132
Lanto Griffin 68-68—136
Tyler McCumber 68-69—137
Joseph Winslow 68-69—137
Kevin Dougherty 70-68—138
Jimmy Stanger 67-71—138
Jonathan Randolph 68-70—138
Ben Taylor 68-71—139
Tim Wilkinson 71-69—140
Danny Walker 70-70—140
Xinjun Zhang 69-71—140
George Cunningham 69-71—140
Oliver Bekker 71-69—140
Scottie Scheffler 68-72—140
Doug Ghim 69-71—140
Zac Blair 67-74—141
Chris Thompson 70-71—141
Chase Seiffert 65-76—141
John Oda 70-71—141
Paul Haley II 72-69—141
Austin Smotherman 66-75—141
Norman Xiong 70-71—141
Garrett Osborn 68-73—141
Davis Riley 71-70—141
Henrik Norlander 67-74—141
Derek Ernst 70-71—141
Brett Stegmaier 70-72—142
Ben Kohles 67-75—142
Casey Wittenberg 71-71—142
Callum Tarren 71-71—142
Trevor Cone 73-69—142
Harry Higgs 71-71—142
Chris Baker 72-70—142
Vince India 69-73—142
Ben Polland 68-74—142
Chad Campbell 66-76—142
Michael Hebert 69-73—142
Paul Imondi 68-74—142
Hayden Buckley 69-73—142
Rick Lamb 72-71—143
Maverick McNealy 74-69—143
Charlie Saxon 75-68—143
a-Akshay Bhatia 73-70—143
Matt Every 66-77—143
Blayne Barber 70-73—143
Kyle Jones 69-74—143
Derek Fathauer 68-75—143
Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-75—143
Kevin Lucas 71-72—143
Sam Love 74-69—143
Will Zalatoris 72-71—143
Brad Hopfinger 68-76—144
David Lingmerth 73-71—144
Dan McCarthy 68-76—144
Bo Hoag 72-72—144
Brian Campbell 73-71—144
Martin Flores 71-73—144
Vincent Whaley 68-76—144
Brett Coletta 70-74—144
Greg Yates 71-73—144
Erik Compton 72-72—144
Brett Drewitt 73-71—144
Ryan Yip 71-73—144
Zack Sucher 72-72—144
Brock Mackenzie 72-72—144
Nicolas Echavarria 73-71—144
Cody Blick 69-75—144
Matt Atkins 70-74—144
Missed cut
Michael Gligic 71-74—145
Sebastian Cappelen 71-74—145
Patrick Sullivan 75-70—145
Michael McGowan 70-75—145
Jamie Arnold 72-73—145
Michael Miller 74-71—145
Byron Meth 73-72—145
Brian Davis 73-72—145
Steve Marino 73-72—145
Erik Barnes 71-74—145
Billy Kennerly 72-73—145
Max Rottluff 70-75—145
Steven Ihm 68-77—145
Michael Johnson 72-73—145
Joseph Bramlett 72-73—145
Steve LeBrun 74-71—145
Justin Lower 70-75—145
William Harrold 73-72—145
Andrew Novak 69-76—145
Wes Roach 70-76—146
Steven Alker 72-74—146
Willy Wilcox 70-76—146
Frank Lickliter II 75-71—146
Michael Gellerman 75-71—146
T.J. Vogel 70-76—146
Wade Binfield 72-74—146
Drew Weaver 72-74—146
Kyle Reifers 70-76—146
Mike Weir 71-75—146
Scott Harrington 71-75—146
Seth Reeves 72-74—146
Corey Pereira 70-76—146
Matthew NeSmith 73-73—146
Oscar Fraustro 70-77—147
Chad Ramey 75-72—147
Ryan Sullivan 73-74—147
Joey Garber 70-77—147
Daniel Summerhays 73-74—147
Ryan Brehm 74-73—147
Marcelo Rozo 74-73—147
Timothy Madigan 70-77—147
Jack Maguire 72-75—147
Andy Zhang 72-75—147
Jordan Niebrugge 72-75—147
Kristoffer Ventura 74-73—147
Rhein Gibson 74-74—148
Mark Hubbard 72-76—148
Christian Brand 74-74—148
Rob Oppenheim 72-76—148
Max Greyserman 74-74—148
Thomas Bass 73-75—148
Matt Harmon 72-76—148
Dalton Ward 75-73—148
Robby Ormand 73-75—148
Conrad Shindler 71-78—149
Will Cannon 69-80—149
Bhavik Patel 73-76—149
Steve Wheatcroft 74-75—149
Rico Hoey 73-77—150
Zach Wright 73-77—150
Eric Axley 72-78—150
Albin Choi 76-74—150
Brandon Matthews 73-77—150
Lee Hodges 70-80—150
Michael Arnaud 72-79—151
Tom Lovelady 74-77—151
Nelson Ledesma 72-79—151
Joshua Creel 73-78—151
Andres Gallegos 71-80—151
Andrew Svoboda 76-77—153
Trey Shirley 73-80—153
Ethan Tracy 74-79—153
Martin Piller 74-80—154
Rafael Campos 81-73—154
David Skinns 72-82—154
Taylor Montgomery 76-78—154
Jonathan Garrick 76-81—157
Edward Loar 79-80—159
Brian Richey 78-82—160
Sangmoon Bae 69-WD
Jason Bohn 70-WD
Kris Blanks 72-WD
Nicholas Thompson 73-WD
Brett Quigley 74-WD
Bryan Bigley 75-WD
Brad Fritsch 76-WD
Zecheng Dou 76-WD

