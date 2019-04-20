Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship Scores

Saturday At The Senator Course Prattville, Ala. Purse: $550,000 Yardage: 7,654; Par: 72 Second Round Robby Shelton 65-67—132 Lanto Griffin 68-68—136 Tyler McCumber 68-69—137 Joseph Winslow 68-69—137 Kevin Dougherty 70-68—138 Jimmy Stanger 67-71—138 Jonathan Randolph 68-70—138 Ben Taylor 68-71—139 Tim Wilkinson 71-69—140 Danny Walker 70-70—140 Xinjun Zhang 69-71—140 George Cunningham 69-71—140 Oliver Bekker 71-69—140 Scottie Scheffler 68-72—140 Doug Ghim 69-71—140 Zac Blair 67-74—141 Chris Thompson 70-71—141 Chase Seiffert 65-76—141 John Oda 70-71—141 Paul Haley II 72-69—141 Austin Smotherman 66-75—141 Norman Xiong 70-71—141 Garrett Osborn 68-73—141 Davis Riley 71-70—141 Henrik Norlander 67-74—141 Derek Ernst 70-71—141 Brett Stegmaier 70-72—142 Ben Kohles 67-75—142 Casey Wittenberg 71-71—142 Callum Tarren 71-71—142 Trevor Cone 73-69—142 Harry Higgs 71-71—142 Chris Baker 72-70—142 Vince India 69-73—142 Ben Polland 68-74—142 Chad Campbell 66-76—142 Michael Hebert 69-73—142 Paul Imondi 68-74—142 Hayden Buckley 69-73—142 Rick Lamb 72-71—143 Maverick McNealy 74-69—143 Charlie Saxon 75-68—143 a-Akshay Bhatia 73-70—143 Matt Every 66-77—143 Blayne Barber 70-73—143 Kyle Jones 69-74—143 Derek Fathauer 68-75—143 Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-75—143 Kevin Lucas 71-72—143 Sam Love 74-69—143 Will Zalatoris 72-71—143 Brad Hopfinger 68-76—144 David Lingmerth 73-71—144 Dan McCarthy 68-76—144 Bo Hoag 72-72—144 Brian Campbell 73-71—144 Martin Flores 71-73—144 Vincent Whaley 68-76—144 Brett Coletta 70-74—144 Greg Yates 71-73—144 Erik Compton 72-72—144 Brett Drewitt 73-71—144 Ryan Yip 71-73—144 Zack Sucher 72-72—144 Brock Mackenzie 72-72—144 Nicolas Echavarria 73-71—144 Cody Blick 69-75—144 Matt Atkins 70-74—144 Missed cut Michael Gligic 71-74—145 Sebastian Cappelen 71-74—145 Patrick Sullivan 75-70—145 Michael McGowan 70-75—145 Jamie Arnold 72-73—145 Michael Miller 74-71—145 Byron Meth 73-72—145 Brian Davis 73-72—145 Steve Marino 73-72—145 Erik Barnes 71-74—145 Billy Kennerly 72-73—145 Max Rottluff 70-75—145 Steven Ihm 68-77—145 Michael Johnson 72-73—145 Joseph Bramlett 72-73—145 Steve LeBrun 74-71—145 Justin Lower 70-75—145 William Harrold 73-72—145 Andrew Novak 69-76—145 Wes Roach 70-76—146 Steven Alker 72-74—146 Willy Wilcox 70-76—146 Frank Lickliter II 75-71—146 Michael Gellerman 75-71—146 T.J. Vogel 70-76—146 Wade Binfield 72-74—146 Drew Weaver 72-74—146 Kyle Reifers 70-76—146 Mike Weir 71-75—146 Scott Harrington 71-75—146 Seth Reeves 72-74—146 Corey Pereira 70-76—146 Matthew NeSmith 73-73—146 Oscar Fraustro 70-77—147 Chad Ramey 75-72—147 Ryan Sullivan 73-74—147 Joey Garber 70-77—147 Daniel Summerhays 73-74—147 Ryan Brehm 74-73—147 Marcelo Rozo 74-73—147 Timothy Madigan 70-77—147 Jack Maguire 72-75—147 Andy Zhang 72-75—147 Jordan Niebrugge 72-75—147 Kristoffer Ventura 74-73—147 Rhein Gibson 74-74—148 Mark Hubbard 72-76—148 Christian Brand 74-74—148 Rob Oppenheim 72-76—148 Max Greyserman 74-74—148 Thomas Bass 73-75—148 Matt Harmon 72-76—148 Dalton Ward 75-73—148 Robby Ormand 73-75—148 Conrad Shindler 71-78—149 Will Cannon 69-80—149 Bhavik Patel 73-76—149 Steve Wheatcroft 74-75—149 Rico Hoey 73-77—150 Zach Wright 73-77—150 Eric Axley 72-78—150 Albin Choi 76-74—150 Brandon Matthews 73-77—150 Lee Hodges 70-80—150 Michael Arnaud 72-79—151 Tom Lovelady 74-77—151 Nelson Ledesma 72-79—151 Joshua Creel 73-78—151 Andres Gallegos 71-80—151 Andrew Svoboda 76-77—153 Trey Shirley 73-80—153 Ethan Tracy 74-79—153 Martin Piller 74-80—154 Rafael Campos 81-73—154 David Skinns 72-82—154 Taylor Montgomery 76-78—154 Jonathan Garrick 76-81—157 Edward Loar 79-80—159 Brian Richey 78-82—160 Sangmoon Bae 69-WD Jason Bohn 70-WD Kris Blanks 72-WD Nicholas Thompson 73-WD Brett Quigley 74-WD Bryan Bigley 75-WD Brad Fritsch 76-WD Zecheng Dou 76-WD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.