Rockets-Clippers, Box

HOUSTON (135)

Gordon 5-10 0-0 15, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Capela 11-17 2-4 24, Harden 9-15 10-12 31, Paul 10-19 4-4 29, Clark 2-5 0-0 5, Faried 2-6 1-2 5, Nene 1-1 0-0 2, Chiozza 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 4-9 2-3 11, G.Green 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 3-4 4-4 13. Totals 47-88 23-29 135.

L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

Temple 2-3 1-2 5, Gallinari 6-12 3-3 16, Zubac 1-3 3-4 5, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-16 3-5 20, Shamet 4-7 1-2 11, Chandler 2-4 0-0 6, Harrell 6-10 1-2 13, J.Green 2-8 0-0 5, Motley 2-2 0-2 4, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 3-9 7-11 14, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-81 19-31 103.

Houston 39 29 34 33—135 L.A. Clippers 26 27 20 30—103

3-Point Goals_Houston 18-38 (Paul 5-8, Gordon 5-10, House Jr. 3-3, Harden 3-7, Clark 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Faried 0-1, Tucker 0-1), L.A. Clippers 8-26 (Chandler 2-3, Shamet 2-4, Gallinari 1-3, Williams 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3, J.Green 1-6, Temple 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 48 (Capela 15), L.A. Clippers 38 (Zubac 8). Assists_Houston 22 (Harden, Paul 7), L.A. Clippers 27 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Houston 29, L.A. Clippers 22. A_17,593 (18,997).

