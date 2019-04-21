Rockets-Jazz, Box

HOUSTON (104)

Gordon 4-11 1-1 12, Tucker 3-11 4-6 12, Capela 5-9 1-5 11, Paul 7-15 2-2 18, Harden 3-20 14-16 22, Faried 2-2 0-0 4, House Jr. 2-5 0-2 5, Green 3-7 0-0 9, Rivers 4-6 1-2 11. Totals 33-86 23-34 104.

UTAH (101)

Ingles 3-9 0-0 8, Crowder 1-3 2-3 5, Gobert 3-4 4-6 10, Rubio 3-6 4-6 10, Mitchell 9-27 12-17 34, O’Neale 2-8 0-0 5, Niang 3-7 0-0 8, Favors 5-6 3-6 13, Neto 0-1 0-0 0, Korver 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 32-77 25-38 101.

Houston 28 22 24 30—104 Utah 30 25 21 25—101

3-Point Goals_Houston 15-45 (Green 3-5, Gordon 3-8, Rivers 2-3, Tucker 2-6, Paul 2-7, Harden 2-13, House Jr. 1-3), Utah 12-41 (Mitchell 4-12, Korver 2-5, Niang 2-6, Ingles 2-8, Crowder 1-2, O’Neale 1-5, Neto 0-1, Rubio 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 52 (Capela 14), Utah 48 (Ingles, Gobert 8). Assists_Houston 19 (Harden 10), Utah 21 (Rubio 6). Total Fouls_Houston 25, Utah 22. Technicals_Rivers, Ingles, Utah coach Quin Snyder. A_18,306 (18,306).

