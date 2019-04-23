Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Jazz, Box

April 23, 2019 1:14 am
 
HOUSTON (91)

Gordon 5-12 1-2 16, Tucker 4-7 2-2 13, Capela 1-6 2-6 4, Paul 8-19 5-6 23, Harden 8-19 8-8 30, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Faried 0-1 0-0 0, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-6 0-0 0, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Rivers 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 28-79 18-24 91.

UTAH (107)

Ingles 1-4 0-0 3, Crowder 8-13 4-5 23, Gobert 2-4 0-0 4, Rubio 6-17 5-6 18, Mitchell 11-26 6-6 31, O’Neale 3-9 3-4 11, Sefolosha 1-2 0-0 2, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Favors 4-7 4-5 12, Korver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 22-26 107.

Houston 24 23 32 12— 91
Utah 32 21 23 31—107

3-Point Goals_Houston 17-46 (Harden 6-12, Gordon 5-10, Tucker 3-6, Paul 2-8, Rivers 1-2, Green 0-2, House Jr. 0-6), Utah 11-35 (Mitchell 3-7, Crowder 3-8, O’Neale 2-6, Niang 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Rubio 1-7, Sefolosha 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 35 (Paul 8), Utah 52 (Favors, O’Neale 11). Assists_Houston 14 (Paul 7), Utah 24 (Rubio 11). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Utah 19. A_18,306 (18,306).

