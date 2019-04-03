Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Kings, Box

April 3, 2019 12:22 am
 
HOUSTON (130)

Gordon 6-12 2-3 19, Tucker 4-9 2-2 13, Capela 3-5 1-1 7, Harden 12-19 5-6 36, Paul 3-12 0-1 7, Faried 5-6 1-2 12, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Chiozza 1-1 0-0 3, Rivers 2-6 0-0 6, Shumpert 3-7 0-0 8, House Jr. 7-14 1-2 19. Totals 46-94 12-17 130.

SACRAMENTO (105)

Barnes 4-9 2-4 10, Bjelica 6-7 0-0 12, Cauley-Stein 1-7 0-0 2, Fox 3-8 3-4 9, Hield 8-16 0-0 20, Brewer 3-7 0-0 6, Bagley III 7-18 3-5 19, Swanigan 0-1 0-0 0, Koufos 3-5 1-1 7, Mason 1-4 0-0 3, Ferrell 2-5 3-4 7, Bogdanovic 4-8 2-2 10, Burks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-95 14-20 105.

Houston 33 29 29 39—130
Sacramento 23 23 31 28—105

3-Point Goals_Houston 26-61 (Harden 7-12, Gordon 5-10, House Jr. 4-10, Tucker 3-7, Rivers 2-4, Shumpert 2-5, Chiozza 1-1, Faried 1-2, Paul 1-7, Clark 0-3), Sacramento 7-23 (Hield 4-9, Bagley III 2-4, Mason 1-3, Fox 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-2, Barnes 0-2, Ferrell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 44 (Capela 13), Sacramento 51 (Brewer 10). Assists_Houston 30 (Paul 12), Sacramento 19 (Hield, Fox 5). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Sacramento 15. A_17,583 (17,608).

