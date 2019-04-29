Listen Live Sports

Rockets’ Paul fined $35K for ‘reckless’ contact with ref

April 29, 2019 7:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has been fined $35,000 for what the NBA called “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact” with an official during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred with 4.4 seconds remaining in the Rockets’ 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Paul was automatically ejected for a second technical foul for brushing referee Josh Tiven while arguing that Warriors guard Klay Thompson committed a loose-ball foul against him.

Paul said afterward he wasn’t sure what he did wrong and wouldn’t say whether he made contact with Tiven while arguing.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

