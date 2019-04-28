Rockets-Warriors, Box

HOUSTON (100)

Gordon 10-19 3-4 27, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Capela 1-2 2-2 4, Paul 5-9 4-7 17, Harden 9-28 13-14 35, Nene 3-3 2-2 8, G.Green 1-1 0-0 3, House Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Shumpert 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-74 24-29 100.

GOLDEN STATE (104)

Iguodala 6-7 1-4 14, Durant 11-25 12-15 35, D.Green 7-9 0-0 14, Curry 5-12 5-5 18, Thompson 5-13 1-1 13, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Bogut 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 38-75 21-27 104.

Houston 19 34 23 24—100 Golden State 28 25 30 21—104

3-Point Goals_Houston 14-47 (Gordon 4-13, Harden 4-16, Paul 3-6, G.Green 1-1, House Jr. 1-4, Shumpert 1-4, Tucker 0-3), Golden State 7-22 (Curry 3-10, Thompson 2-5, Iguodala 1-2, Durant 1-3, D.Green 0-1, McKinnie 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 26 (Capela 6), Golden State 38 (D.Green 9). Assists_Houston 13 (Harden 6), Golden State 24 (D.Green 9). Total Fouls_Houston 21, Golden State 24. Technicals_Paul 2, Houston coach Mike D’Antoni, D.Green. Ejected_Paul. A_19,596 (19,596).

