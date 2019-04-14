Listen Live Sports

Rockies 4, Giants 0

April 14, 2019 6:47 pm
 
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 1 1 0 Duggar rf 4 0 0 0
Hampson lf-2b 4 1 1 0 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 2 2 1 3 Posey c 3 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 1 1 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Rynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0
Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0
Valaika 2b 2 0 0 0 Pillar cf 2 0 0 0
Tapia lf 1 0 1 0 Parra lf 3 0 0 0
Marquez p 3 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Solarte ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 28 0 1 0
Colorado 001 030 000—4
San Francisco 000 000 000—0

E_Longoria (3). LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 2. 2B_Story (1). HR_Arenado (1). CS_Tapia (1). S_Marquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Marquez W,2-1 9 1 0 0 0 9
San Francisco
Holland L,1-2 6 4 4 4 4 6
Bergen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Marquez (Pillar).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:25. A_35,513 (41,915).

