Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 4, Phillies 1

April 21, 2019 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 5 0 2 0 Blckmon rf 4 0 3 0
C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Dahl lf 3 1 1 0
B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 2 1 1 1
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 McMahon 1b-2b 3 1 0 0
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 Desmond cf 4 1 1 1
Gsselin ss 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 2 2
Knapp c 1 1 1 0 Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0
Eckhoff p 0 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0
A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Valaika ph 1 0 0 0
Ralmuto ph 1 0 1 1 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
J.Gray p 2 0 0 0
M.Rynld ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 4 10 4
Philadelphia 000 000 001—1
Colorado 001 003 00x—4

E_McMahon (1), Hampson 2 (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Franco (4), Knapp (2), Wolters (6). 3B_Blackmon (3). SB_Story (5). S_Eickhoff (1), Dahl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eickhoff L,0-1 6 7 4 4 4 8
Davis 2 3 0 0 2 3
Colorado
Gray W,2-3 6 1 0 0 4 5
Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oberg 1 0 0 0 1 0
Davis 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Davis (Story).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

Advertisement

T_2:58. A_28,287 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.