Rockies 4, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn lf 5 0 2 0 Blckmon rf 4 0 3 0 C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Dahl lf 3 1 1 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 2 1 1 1 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 McMahon 1b-2b 3 1 0 0 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 Desmond cf 4 1 1 1 Gsselin ss 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 2 2 Knapp c 1 1 1 0 Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 0 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto ph 1 0 1 1 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 4 10 4

Philadelphia 000 000 001—1 Colorado 001 003 00x—4

E_McMahon (1), Hampson 2 (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Franco (4), Knapp (2), Wolters (6). 3B_Blackmon (3). SB_Story (5). S_Eickhoff (1), Dahl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Eickhoff L,0-1 6 7 4 4 4 8 Davis 2 3 0 0 2 3 Colorado Gray W,2-3 6 1 0 0 4 5 Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1 Oberg 1 0 0 0 1 0 Davis 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Davis (Story).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:58. A_28,287 (50,398).

