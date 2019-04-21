Rockies 4, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 1b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gsselin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Knapp c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Eckhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Rynld ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—1
|Colorado
|001
|003
|00x—4
E_McMahon (1), Hampson 2 (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Franco (4), Knapp (2), Wolters (6). 3B_Blackmon (3). SB_Story (5). S_Eickhoff (1), Dahl (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eickhoff L,0-1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Davis
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Colorado
|Gray W,2-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Davis (Story).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:58. A_28,287 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.