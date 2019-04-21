Rockies 4, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Gosselin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Knapp c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.235
|Eickhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|6
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Dahl lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.353
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Story ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|McMahon 1b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.295
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|a-Reynolds ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|6
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
|Colorado
|001
|003
|00x—4
|10
|3
a-struck out for Gray in the 6th. b-lined out for Eickhoff in the 7th. c-flied out for Oberg in the 8th. d-singled for A.Davis in the 9th.
E_McMahon (1), Hampson 2 (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Franco (4), Knapp (2), Wolters (6). 3B_Blackmon (3). RBIs_Realmuto (17), Story (14), Desmond (10), Wolters 2 (3). SB_Story (5). S_Eickhoff, Dahl.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (McCutchen, Hernandez 4, Quinn 2); Colorado 7 (Arenado 3, McMahon 2, Desmond 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Colorado 4 for 12.
GIDP_Franco, Hampson.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gosselin, Hernandez, Hoskins); Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Reynolds).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, L, 0-1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|4
|8
|92
|3.60
|Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.Davis
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|43
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 2-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|97
|2.78
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|5.06
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.69
|W.Davis
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|1.23
HBP_A.Davis (Story).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:58. A_28,287 (50,398).
