Rockies 4, Phillies 1

April 21, 2019 6:56 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Gosselin ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Knapp c 1 1 1 0 3 0 .235
Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Realmuto ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Totals 31 1 5 1 6 7
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 0 3 0 1 1 .286
Dahl lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .353
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .259
Story ss 2 1 1 1 1 1 .271
McMahon 1b-2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .225
Desmond cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .183
Wolters c 3 0 2 2 1 0 .295
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .074
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091
a-Reynolds ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Totals 31 4 10 4 6 11
Philadelphia 000 000 001—1 5 0
Colorado 001 003 00x—4 10 3

a-struck out for Gray in the 6th. b-lined out for Eickhoff in the 7th. c-flied out for Oberg in the 8th. d-singled for A.Davis in the 9th.

E_McMahon (1), Hampson 2 (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Franco (4), Knapp (2), Wolters (6). 3B_Blackmon (3). RBIs_Realmuto (17), Story (14), Desmond (10), Wolters 2 (3). SB_Story (5). S_Eickhoff, Dahl.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (McCutchen, Hernandez 4, Quinn 2); Colorado 7 (Arenado 3, McMahon 2, Desmond 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Colorado 4 for 12.

GIDP_Franco, Hampson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gosselin, Hernandez, Hoskins); Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Reynolds).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, L, 0-1 6 7 4 4 4 8 92 3.60
Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
A.Davis 2 3 0 0 2 3 43 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 2-3 6 1 0 0 4 5 97 2.78
Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 5.06
Oberg 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.69
W.Davis 1 3 1 1 0 1 29 1.23

HBP_A.Davis (Story).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:58. A_28,287 (50,398).

