Rockies 4, Phillies 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .257 1-Altherr pr-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .048 Kingery ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .406 Gosselin ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500 Harper rf 7 1 5 1 0 1 .296 Hoskins 1b 6 0 3 1 1 1 .265 Realmuto c 4 0 0 1 1 2 .261 Hernandez 2b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Quinn cf 5 0 1 0 1 2 .111 Franco 3b 6 0 3 0 0 0 .258 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nicasio p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 51 3 17 3 6 11

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 1 2 2 1 1 .232 Dahl lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .349 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Story ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .256 McMahon 1b-2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Desmond cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .179 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hampson 2b-cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .188 Wolters c 3 1 0 0 2 2 .268 Marquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 a-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Tapia ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Totals 42 4 8 4 4 16

Philadelphia 100 010 000 001—3 17 1 Colorado 000 002 000 002—4 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Marquez in the 5th. b-lined out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Dunn in the 7th. d-singled for Neris in the 10th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 10th.

1-ran for McCutchen in the 6th.

E_Harper (1). LOB_Philadelphia 19, Colorado 7. 2B_Harper 2 (6), Franco (3), Dahl 2 (5), Desmond 2 (6), Hampson (2). HR_Story (5), off Velasquez; Blackmon (1), off Nicasio. RBIs_Harper (11), Hoskins (17), Realmuto (16), Blackmon 2 (8), Story (12), Hampson (4). SB_McMahon (1). CS_Blackmon (1). SF_Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 13 (McCutchen, Kingery 2, Hoskins, Realmuto 3, Hernandez, Franco 3, Gosselin, Williams); Colorado 6 (Story 2, Desmond, Wolters 2, Marquez). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 16; Colorado 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Velasquez, Hoskins, Altherr, Arenado 2, Hampson. GIDP_Hoskins, Dahl.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Gosselin, Velasquez); Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 8 97 2.55 Dominguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.68 Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 0.00 Neshek 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.04 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.25 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 8.31 Nicasio, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 31 6.75 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez 5 10 2 2 2 5 95 2.25 Shaw 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 0.79 Dunn 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00 Oh 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.14 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.86 Musgrave 1 1 0 0 2 1 18 2.45 Bettis, W, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 8.79

Inherited runners-scored_Dominguez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_4:26. A_35,423 (50,398).

