Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 4, Phillies 3

April 20, 2019 1:20 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .257
1-Altherr pr-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .048
Kingery ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .406
Gosselin ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500
Harper rf 7 1 5 1 0 1 .296
Hoskins 1b 6 0 3 1 1 1 .265
Realmuto c 4 0 0 1 1 2 .261
Hernandez 2b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Quinn cf 5 0 1 0 1 2 .111
Franco 3b 6 0 3 0 0 0 .258
Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicasio p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 51 3 17 3 6 11
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 1 2 2 1 1 .232
Dahl lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .349
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Story ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .256
McMahon 1b-2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .242
Desmond cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .179
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hampson 2b-cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .188
Wolters c 3 1 0 0 2 2 .268
Marquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
a-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Tapia ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Totals 42 4 8 4 4 16
Philadelphia 100 010 000 001—3 17 1
Colorado 000 002 000 002—4 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Marquez in the 5th. b-lined out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Dunn in the 7th. d-singled for Neris in the 10th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 10th.

1-ran for McCutchen in the 6th.

Advertisement

E_Harper (1). LOB_Philadelphia 19, Colorado 7. 2B_Harper 2 (6), Franco (3), Dahl 2 (5), Desmond 2 (6), Hampson (2). HR_Story (5), off Velasquez; Blackmon (1), off Nicasio. RBIs_Harper (11), Hoskins (17), Realmuto (16), Blackmon 2 (8), Story (12), Hampson (4). SB_McMahon (1). CS_Blackmon (1). SF_Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 13 (McCutchen, Kingery 2, Hoskins, Realmuto 3, Hernandez, Franco 3, Gosselin, Williams); Colorado 6 (Story 2, Desmond, Wolters 2, Marquez). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 16; Colorado 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Velasquez, Hoskins, Altherr, Arenado 2, Hampson. GIDP_Hoskins, Dahl.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Gosselin, Velasquez); Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 8 97 2.55
Dominguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.68
Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 0.00
Neshek 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.04
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.25
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 8.31
Nicasio, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 31 6.75
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez 5 10 2 2 2 5 95 2.25
Shaw 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 0.79
Dunn 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00
Oh 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.14
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.86
Musgrave 1 1 0 0 2 1 18 2.45
Bettis, W, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 8.79

Inherited runners-scored_Dominguez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_4:26. A_35,423 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.