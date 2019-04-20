Rockies 4, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|1-Altherr pr-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.048
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.406
|Gosselin ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Harper rf
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Hoskins 1b
|6
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.261
|Hernandez 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Quinn cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Franco 3b
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nicasio p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|51
|3
|17
|3
|6
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.232
|Dahl lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.349
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Butera 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.256
|McMahon 1b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Desmond cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampson 2b-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.268
|Marquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|42
|4
|8
|4
|4
|16
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|000
|001—3
|17
|1
|Colorado
|000
|002
|000
|002—4
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Marquez in the 5th. b-lined out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Dunn in the 7th. d-singled for Neris in the 10th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 10th.
1-ran for McCutchen in the 6th.
E_Harper (1). LOB_Philadelphia 19, Colorado 7. 2B_Harper 2 (6), Franco (3), Dahl 2 (5), Desmond 2 (6), Hampson (2). HR_Story (5), off Velasquez; Blackmon (1), off Nicasio. RBIs_Harper (11), Hoskins (17), Realmuto (16), Blackmon 2 (8), Story (12), Hampson (4). SB_McMahon (1). CS_Blackmon (1). SF_Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 13 (McCutchen, Kingery 2, Hoskins, Realmuto 3, Hernandez, Franco 3, Gosselin, Williams); Colorado 6 (Story 2, Desmond, Wolters 2, Marquez). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 16; Colorado 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Velasquez, Hoskins, Altherr, Arenado 2, Hampson. GIDP_Hoskins, Dahl.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Gosselin, Velasquez); Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|97
|2.55
|Dominguez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.68
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|0.00
|Neshek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.04
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.25
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|8.31
|Nicasio, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|31
|6.75
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez
|5
|10
|2
|2
|2
|5
|95
|2.25
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|0.79
|Dunn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|Oh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.14
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.86
|Musgrave
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|2.45
|Bettis, W, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|8.79
Inherited runners-scored_Dominguez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_4:26. A_35,423 (50,398).
