Rockies 5, Padres 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .221 Hampson 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254 Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Reynolds 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .194 Cuevas lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 1-Tapia pr-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Desmond cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .164 Butera c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 5 8 5 2 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222 Machado 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .267 Myers lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .295 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Hedges c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200 Urias 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .105 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Totals 33 2 8 2 2 7

Colorado 020 001 200—5 8 0 San Diego 000 100 001—2 8 1

a-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-struck out for Estevez in the 9th. c-struck out for Perdomo in the 9th.

1-ran for Cuevas in the 4th.

E_Machado (2). LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 7. 2B_Desmond (4), Butera (1), Hedges (1). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Arenado (2), off Lucchesi; Desmond (1), off Lucchesi; Reyes (4), off Senzatela; Myers (4), off Oberg. RBIs_Blackmon (5), Arenado (10), Desmond 3 (8), Reyes (8), Myers (8). CS_Hampson (1). S_Senzatela.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Senzatela, Fuentes); San Diego 2 (Hedges, Kinsler). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cuevas, Blackmon. LIDP_Hedges. GIDP_Desmond, Myers.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Reynolds), (Arenado, Hampson, Reynolds); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Urias, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, W, 1-0 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 4 83 1.35 Estevez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.70 Oberg 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 25 2.45 Davis, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 0.00 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, L, 2-2 7 7 5 5 2 4 89 5.06 Perdomo 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0, Davis 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Machado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:38. A_24,867 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.