The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rockies 5, Padres 2

April 16, 2019 1:03 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .221
Hampson 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242
Reynolds 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .194
Cuevas lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
1-Tapia pr-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Desmond cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .164
Butera c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 2 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Machado 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .267
Myers lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .295
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283
Hedges c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200
Urias 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .105
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Totals 33 2 8 2 2 7
Colorado 020 001 200—5 8 0
San Diego 000 100 001—2 8 1

a-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-struck out for Estevez in the 9th. c-struck out for Perdomo in the 9th.

1-ran for Cuevas in the 4th.

E_Machado (2). LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 7. 2B_Desmond (4), Butera (1), Hedges (1). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Arenado (2), off Lucchesi; Desmond (1), off Lucchesi; Reyes (4), off Senzatela; Myers (4), off Oberg. RBIs_Blackmon (5), Arenado (10), Desmond 3 (8), Reyes (8), Myers (8). CS_Hampson (1). S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Senzatela, Fuentes); San Diego 2 (Hedges, Kinsler). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cuevas, Blackmon. LIDP_Hedges. GIDP_Desmond, Myers.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Reynolds), (Arenado, Hampson, Reynolds); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Urias, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, W, 1-0 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 4 83 1.35
Estevez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.70
Oberg 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 25 2.45
Davis, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 2-2 7 7 5 5 2 4 89 5.06
Perdomo 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0, Davis 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Machado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:38. A_24,867 (42,445).

