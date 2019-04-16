Rockies 5, Padres 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Reynolds 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.194
|Cuevas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1-Tapia pr-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.164
|Butera c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Urias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kinsler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|2
|7
|Colorado
|020
|001
|200—5
|8
|0
|San Diego
|000
|100
|001—2
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-struck out for Estevez in the 9th. c-struck out for Perdomo in the 9th.
1-ran for Cuevas in the 4th.
E_Machado (2). LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 7. 2B_Desmond (4), Butera (1), Hedges (1). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Arenado (2), off Lucchesi; Desmond (1), off Lucchesi; Reyes (4), off Senzatela; Myers (4), off Oberg. RBIs_Blackmon (5), Arenado (10), Desmond 3 (8), Reyes (8), Myers (8). CS_Hampson (1). S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Senzatela, Fuentes); San Diego 2 (Hedges, Kinsler). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Cuevas, Blackmon. LIDP_Hedges. GIDP_Desmond, Myers.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Reynolds), (Arenado, Hampson, Reynolds); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Urias, Hosmer).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|1.35
|Estevez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.70
|Oberg
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.45
|Davis, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 2-2
|7
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|89
|5.06
|Perdomo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0, Davis 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Machado).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:38. A_24,867 (42,445).
