Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 7, Nationals 5

April 22, 2019 11:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 Blckmon rf 5 0 1 0
V.Rbles cf 4 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0
Soto lf 3 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 3 3 2
Kndrick 3b 4 0 1 2 Story ss 4 1 2 1
Zmmrman 1b 4 1 2 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 1
Gomes c 3 1 0 0 M.Rynld 1b 2 1 1 2
B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 3 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0
Hllcksn p 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 0 1 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Ty.Andr p 1 0 0 0
M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Valaika ph 0 0 0 0
Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0
Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 Tapia ph 1 1 1 1
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 6 5 Totals 33 7 11 7
Washington 200 300 000—5
Colorado 200 030 11x—7

DP_Washington 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Washington 3, Colorado 6. 2B_Zimmerman (3), Blackmon (5), Arenado 2 (4). HR_B.Dozier (4), Arenado (4), M.Reynolds (3), Tapia (2). SB_Eaton (4), Soto (2), Story (6). S_Hellickson (2), Bettis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Hellickson 5 9 5 5 2 4
Grace 1 0 0 0 1 0
Suero L,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Barraclough 1 1 1 1 0 0
Colorado
Anderson 3 4 5 5 3 4
Bettis 3 0 0 0 0 0
Oh W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oberg H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Davis S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

Ty.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

Advertisement

T_3:00. A_20,517 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.