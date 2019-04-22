Rockies 7, Nationals 5

|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blckmon rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Kndrick 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Rynld 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hllcksn p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Andr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|Washington
|200
|300
|000—5
|Colorado
|200
|030
|11x—7
DP_Washington 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Washington 3, Colorado 6. 2B_Zimmerman (3), Blackmon (5), Arenado 2 (4). HR_B.Dozier (4), Arenado (4), M.Reynolds (3), Tapia (2). SB_Eaton (4), Soto (2), Story (6). S_Hellickson (2), Bettis (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Hellickson
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Grace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Suero L,1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barraclough
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Anderson
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Bettis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oh W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oberg H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ty.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:00. A_20,517 (50,398).
