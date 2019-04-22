Rockies 7, Nationals 5

Washington Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 Blckmon rf 5 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 Soto lf 3 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 3 3 2 Kndrick 3b 4 0 1 2 Story ss 4 1 2 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 1 2 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 1 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 M.Rynld 1b 2 1 1 2 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 3 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 Hllcksn p 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Ty.Andr p 1 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Valaika ph 0 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Difo ss 3 0 0 0 Tapia ph 1 1 1 1 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 5 6 5 Totals 33 7 11 7

Washington 200 300 000—5 Colorado 200 030 11x—7

DP_Washington 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Washington 3, Colorado 6. 2B_Zimmerman (3), Blackmon (5), Arenado 2 (4). HR_B.Dozier (4), Arenado (4), M.Reynolds (3), Tapia (2). SB_Eaton (4), Soto (2), Story (6). S_Hellickson (2), Bettis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Hellickson 5 9 5 5 2 4 Grace 1 0 0 0 1 0 Suero L,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 Barraclough 1 1 1 1 0 0 Colorado Anderson 3 4 5 5 3 4 Bettis 3 0 0 0 0 0 Oh W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Oberg H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Davis S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

Ty.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:00. A_20,517 (50,398).

