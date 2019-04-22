Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 7, Nationals 5

April 22, 2019 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .314
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Soto lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240
Kendrick 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .387
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .222
Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .234
Dozier 2b 2 1 1 3 2 0 .188
Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 30 5 6 5 4 6
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .345
Arenado 3b 4 3 3 2 0 0 .281
Story ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281
McMahon 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .227
Reynolds 1b 2 1 1 2 2 1 .227
Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173
Wolters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Valaika ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .074
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Tapia ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 11 7 3 5
Washington 200 300 000—5 6 0
Colorado 200 030 11x—7 11 0

a-walked for Bettis in the 6th. b-struck out for Grace in the 7th. c-homered for Oberg in the 8th. d-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 3, Colorado 6. 2B_Zimmerman (3), Blackmon (5), Arenado 2 (4). HR_Dozier (4), off Anderson; Reynolds (3), off Hellickson; Arenado (4), off Suero; Tapia (2), off Barraclough. RBIs_Kendrick 2 (10), Dozier 3 (6), Arenado 2 (14), Story (15), McMahon (7), Reynolds 2 (7), Tapia (5). SB_Eaton (4), Soto (2), Story (6). S_Hellickson, Bettis.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Eaton); Colorado 4 (Dahl 2, Desmond 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Colorado 3 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Blackmon, McMahon. FIDP_Blackmon. GIDP_Kendrick, Suzuki.

DP_Washington 1 (Robles, Dozier); Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon, Reynolds), (Arenado, Reynolds).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson 5 9 5 5 2 4 93 4.34
Grace 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 7.00
Suero, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 5.79
Barraclough 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.16
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 3 4 5 5 3 4 81 12.00
Bettis 3 0 0 0 0 0 37 7.27
Oh, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.00
Oberg, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.54
Davis, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 1.08

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:00. A_20,517 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.