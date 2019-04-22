Rockies 7, Nationals 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Kendrick 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.387
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Dozier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.188
|Hellickson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|4
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Arenado 3b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Reynolds 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.227
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Valaika ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.074
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Tapia ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|3
|5
|Washington
|200
|300
|000—5
|6
|0
|Colorado
|200
|030
|11x—7
|11
|0
a-walked for Bettis in the 6th. b-struck out for Grace in the 7th. c-homered for Oberg in the 8th. d-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 3, Colorado 6. 2B_Zimmerman (3), Blackmon (5), Arenado 2 (4). HR_Dozier (4), off Anderson; Reynolds (3), off Hellickson; Arenado (4), off Suero; Tapia (2), off Barraclough. RBIs_Kendrick 2 (10), Dozier 3 (6), Arenado 2 (14), Story (15), McMahon (7), Reynolds 2 (7), Tapia (5). SB_Eaton (4), Soto (2), Story (6). S_Hellickson, Bettis.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Eaton); Colorado 4 (Dahl 2, Desmond 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Colorado 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Blackmon, McMahon. FIDP_Blackmon. GIDP_Kendrick, Suzuki.
DP_Washington 1 (Robles, Dozier); Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon, Reynolds), (Arenado, Reynolds).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|93
|4.34
|Grace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|7.00
|Suero, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.79
|Barraclough
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.16
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|81
|12.00
|Bettis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|7.27
|Oh, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.00
|Oberg, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.54
|Davis, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.08
Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:00. A_20,517 (50,398).
