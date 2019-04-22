Rockies 7, Nationals 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .314 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Soto lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240 Kendrick 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .387 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .222 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .234 Dozier 2b 2 1 1 3 2 0 .188 Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Difo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 30 5 6 5 4 6

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .345 Arenado 3b 4 3 3 2 0 0 .281 Story ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .227 Reynolds 1b 2 1 1 2 2 1 .227 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Valaika ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .074 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Tapia ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 7 11 7 3 5

Washington 200 300 000—5 6 0 Colorado 200 030 11x—7 11 0

a-walked for Bettis in the 6th. b-struck out for Grace in the 7th. c-homered for Oberg in the 8th. d-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 3, Colorado 6. 2B_Zimmerman (3), Blackmon (5), Arenado 2 (4). HR_Dozier (4), off Anderson; Reynolds (3), off Hellickson; Arenado (4), off Suero; Tapia (2), off Barraclough. RBIs_Kendrick 2 (10), Dozier 3 (6), Arenado 2 (14), Story (15), McMahon (7), Reynolds 2 (7), Tapia (5). SB_Eaton (4), Soto (2), Story (6). S_Hellickson, Bettis.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Eaton); Colorado 4 (Dahl 2, Desmond 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Colorado 3 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Blackmon, McMahon. FIDP_Blackmon. GIDP_Kendrick, Suzuki.

DP_Washington 1 (Robles, Dozier); Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon, Reynolds), (Arenado, Reynolds).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson 5 9 5 5 2 4 93 4.34 Grace 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 7.00 Suero, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 5.79 Barraclough 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.16 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 3 4 5 5 3 4 81 12.00 Bettis 3 0 0 0 0 0 37 7.27 Oh, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.00 Oberg, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.54 Davis, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 1.08

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:00. A_20,517 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.