Rockies 8, Braves 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Story ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.354
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.250
|Butera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|0
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Acuna Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flowers c
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.378
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|7
|Colorado
|000
|202
|130—8
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|101
|001—4
|10
|1
a-popped out for Estevez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sobotka in the 7th. c-grounded out for Oh in the 8th.
E_McMahon (2), Donaldson (3). LOB_Colorado 5, Atlanta 8. 2B_Story (4), Arenado (5), Murphy 2 (2), Butera (2), Donaldson (8), Markakis (7). HR_Story (6), off Fried; Arenado (5), off Fried; Flowers (2), off Senzatela; Flowers (3), off Bettis. RBIs_Blackmon (12), Story (16), Arenado 2 (19), Murphy (1), McMahon 2 (9), Reynolds (8), Donaldson (10), Flowers 2 (4), Inciarte (5). S_Butera.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado, McMahon); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Freeman, Camargo). RISP_Colorado 5 for 15; Atlanta 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, Freeman. LIDP_Fried. GIDP_Camargo.
DP_Colorado 2 (Senzatela, Story), (Senzatela, Story, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 2-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|105
|3.93
|Estevez, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.25
|Oh, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.50
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.32
|Bettis
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.50
|Davis, S, 4-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|8
|87
|2.30
|Tomlin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.60
|Sobotka
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.28
|Biddle
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.18
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|8.31
Biddle pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Davis 2-0, Tomlin 1-0, Sobotka 1-0, Webb 2-1. HBP_Bettis (Donaldson). WP_Fried. PB_Flowers (4).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:21. A_40,282 (41,149).
