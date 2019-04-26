Rockies 8, Braves 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .275 Story ss 5 2 2 1 0 2 .297 Arenado 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .284 Murphy 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .263 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .354 Desmond cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .181 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .250 Butera c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .200 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 8 12 8 0 10

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .282 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .313 Acuna Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Markakis rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Flowers c 4 2 4 2 0 0 .378 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .226 Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swanson ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Totals 35 4 10 4 3 7

Colorado 000 202 130—8 12 1 Atlanta 100 101 001—4 10 1

a-popped out for Estevez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sobotka in the 7th. c-grounded out for Oh in the 8th.

E_McMahon (2), Donaldson (3). LOB_Colorado 5, Atlanta 8. 2B_Story (4), Arenado (5), Murphy 2 (2), Butera (2), Donaldson (8), Markakis (7). HR_Story (6), off Fried; Arenado (5), off Fried; Flowers (2), off Senzatela; Flowers (3), off Bettis. RBIs_Blackmon (12), Story (16), Arenado 2 (19), Murphy (1), McMahon 2 (9), Reynolds (8), Donaldson (10), Flowers 2 (4), Inciarte (5). S_Butera.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado, McMahon); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Freeman, Camargo). RISP_Colorado 5 for 15; Atlanta 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Freeman. LIDP_Fried. GIDP_Camargo.

DP_Colorado 2 (Senzatela, Story), (Senzatela, Story, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, W, 2-1 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 4 105 3.93 Estevez, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.25 Oh, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.50 Oberg 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.32 Bettis 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 7.50 Davis, S, 4-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.00 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, L, 3-1 5 1-3 7 4 4 0 8 87 2.30 Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.60 Sobotka 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 9.28 Biddle 0 3 3 1 0 0 12 3.18 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 8.31

Biddle pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 2-0, Tomlin 1-0, Sobotka 1-0, Webb 2-1. HBP_Bettis (Donaldson). WP_Fried. PB_Flowers (4).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:21. A_40,282 (41,149).

