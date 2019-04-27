Rockies 9, Braves 5

Colorado Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 5 1 1 2 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 Story ss 5 1 1 3 Camargo 3b 5 1 2 0 D.Mrphy 1b 5 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 1 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 Acn Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 Dahl cf 4 2 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 1 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 1 Incarte cf 3 1 1 1 Desmond ph 0 1 0 0 Fltynwc p 3 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 J.Gray p 1 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson ph 0 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Butera ph-c 0 1 0 0 Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 34 5 9 5

Colorado 010 100 205—9 Atlanta 110 030 000—5

DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Colorado 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Blackmon (6), Arenado (6), Dahl (8), Tapia (4), Albies (5), Acuna Jr. (3), Markakis (8). 3B_Dahl (2). HR_Story (7), D.Murphy (1), Arenado (6), F.Freeman (4), Inciarte (2). SB_Camargo (1). S_J.Gray (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Gray 4 2-3 8 5 5 3 4 Dunn 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Shaw W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 Atlanta Foltynewicz 6 6 4 4 1 5 Jackson H,3 2 0 0 0 0 0 Minter L,0-3 BS,1 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 Winkler 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:58. A_38,243 (41,149).

