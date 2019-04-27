Listen Live Sports

Rockies 9, Braves 5

April 27, 2019 10:32 pm
 
Colorado Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 5 1 1 2 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0
Story ss 5 1 1 3 Camargo 3b 5 1 2 0
D.Mrphy 1b 5 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 1
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 Acn Jr. lf 4 1 2 2
Dahl cf 4 2 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 1
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 0 1 Incarte cf 3 1 1 1
Desmond ph 0 1 0 0 Fltynwc p 3 0 0 0
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
J.Gray p 1 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson ph 0 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Butera ph-c 0 1 0 0
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 34 5 9 5
Colorado 010 100 205—9
Atlanta 110 030 000—5

DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Colorado 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Blackmon (6), Arenado (6), Dahl (8), Tapia (4), Albies (5), Acuna Jr. (3), Markakis (8). 3B_Dahl (2). HR_Story (7), D.Murphy (1), Arenado (6), F.Freeman (4), Inciarte (2). SB_Camargo (1). S_J.Gray (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray 4 2-3 8 5 5 3 4
Dunn 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Shaw W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 6 6 4 4 1 5
Jackson H,3 2 0 0 0 0 0
Minter L,0-3 BS,1 2-3 2 4 4 2 2
Winkler 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:58. A_38,243 (41,149).

