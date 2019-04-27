Rockies 9, Braves 5

|Colorado
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Acn Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Dahl cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Desmond ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butera ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Colorado
|010
|100
|205—9
|Atlanta
|110
|030
|000—5
DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Colorado 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Blackmon (6), Arenado (6), Dahl (8), Tapia (4), Albies (5), Acuna Jr. (3), Markakis (8). 3B_Dahl (2). HR_Story (7), D.Murphy (1), Arenado (6), F.Freeman (4), Inciarte (2). SB_Camargo (1). S_J.Gray (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gray
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Dunn
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Jackson H,3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter L,0-3 BS,1
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Winkler
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
WP_Minter.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:58. A_38,243 (41,149).
