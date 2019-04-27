Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 9, Braves 5

April 27, 2019 10:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .272
Story ss 5 1 1 3 0 1 .292
Murphy 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292
Dahl cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .362
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .250
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Wolters c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .269
b-Desmond ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .181
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Butera ph-c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Totals 35 9 9 9 3 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Camargo 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .236
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .313
Acuna Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .298
Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .341
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Inciarte cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .230
Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Donaldson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Totals 34 5 9 5 4 6
Colorado 010 100 205—9 9 0
Atlanta 110 030 000—5 9 0

a-lined out for Dunn in the 7th. b-walked for Wolters in the 9th. c-walked for Shaw in the 9th. d-walked for Winkler in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Blackmon (6), Arenado (6), Dahl (8), Tapia (4), Albies (5), Acuna Jr. (3), Markakis (8). 3B_Dahl (2). HR_Arenado (6), off Foltynewicz; Murphy (1), off Foltynewicz; Story (7), off Winkler; Freeman (4), off Gray; Inciarte (2), off Gray. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (14), Story 3 (19), Murphy (2), Arenado (20), McMahon (10), Wolters (4), Freeman (16), Acuna Jr. 2 (18), Markakis (18), Inciarte (6). SB_Camargo (1). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon 2, McMahon); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 2, McCann). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Dahl, Wolters, Swanson. LIDP_Camargo. GIDP_Foltynewicz.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy), (Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 4 2-3 8 5 5 3 4 87 3.65
Dunn 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.87
Shaw, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.12
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.90
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 6 6 4 4 1 5 78 6.00
Jackson, H, 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.70
Minter, L, 0-3, BS, 1-4 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 27 9.72
Winkler 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 1.93

Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 1-0, Jackson 2-1, Winkler 2-2. WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:58. A_38,243 (41,149).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.