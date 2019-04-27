Rockies 9, Braves 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.292
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Dahl cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|b-Desmond ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Butera ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.313
|Acuna Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.341
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Foltynewicz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Donaldson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|Colorado
|010
|100
|205—9
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|110
|030
|000—5
|9
|0
a-lined out for Dunn in the 7th. b-walked for Wolters in the 9th. c-walked for Shaw in the 9th. d-walked for Winkler in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Blackmon (6), Arenado (6), Dahl (8), Tapia (4), Albies (5), Acuna Jr. (3), Markakis (8). 3B_Dahl (2). HR_Arenado (6), off Foltynewicz; Murphy (1), off Foltynewicz; Story (7), off Winkler; Freeman (4), off Gray; Inciarte (2), off Gray. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (14), Story 3 (19), Murphy (2), Arenado (20), McMahon (10), Wolters (4), Freeman (16), Acuna Jr. 2 (18), Markakis (18), Inciarte (6). SB_Camargo (1). S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon 2, McMahon); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 2, McCann). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Atlanta 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dahl, Wolters, Swanson. LIDP_Camargo. GIDP_Foltynewicz.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy), (Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|87
|3.65
|Dunn
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.87
|Shaw, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.12
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.90
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|78
|6.00
|Jackson, H, 3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.70
|Minter, L, 0-3, BS, 1-4
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|27
|9.72
|Winkler
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.93
Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 1-0, Jackson 2-1, Winkler 2-2. WP_Minter.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:58. A_38,243 (41,149).
