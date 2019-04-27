Rockies 9, Braves 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .272 Story ss 5 1 1 3 0 1 .292 Murphy 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292 Dahl cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .362 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .250 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Wolters c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .269 b-Desmond ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .181 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Butera ph-c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Totals 35 9 9 9 3 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Camargo 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .236 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .313 Acuna Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .298 Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .341 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Inciarte cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .230 Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Donaldson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Totals 34 5 9 5 4 6

Colorado 010 100 205—9 9 0 Atlanta 110 030 000—5 9 0

a-lined out for Dunn in the 7th. b-walked for Wolters in the 9th. c-walked for Shaw in the 9th. d-walked for Winkler in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Blackmon (6), Arenado (6), Dahl (8), Tapia (4), Albies (5), Acuna Jr. (3), Markakis (8). 3B_Dahl (2). HR_Arenado (6), off Foltynewicz; Murphy (1), off Foltynewicz; Story (7), off Winkler; Freeman (4), off Gray; Inciarte (2), off Gray. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (14), Story 3 (19), Murphy (2), Arenado (20), McMahon (10), Wolters (4), Freeman (16), Acuna Jr. 2 (18), Markakis (18), Inciarte (6). SB_Camargo (1). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon 2, McMahon); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 2, McCann). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dahl, Wolters, Swanson. LIDP_Camargo. GIDP_Foltynewicz.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy), (Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 2-3 8 5 5 3 4 87 3.65 Dunn 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.87 Shaw, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.12 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.90 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 6 6 4 4 1 5 78 6.00 Jackson, H, 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.70 Minter, L, 0-3, BS, 1-4 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 27 9.72 Winkler 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 1.93

Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 1-0, Jackson 2-1, Winkler 2-2. WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:58. A_38,243 (41,149).

