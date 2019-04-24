Rockies 9, Nationals 5

|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Blckmon rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|V.Rbles cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Story ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Noll 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|A.Sanch p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marquez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rsnthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|8
|Washington
|012
|000
|002—5
|Colorado
|004
|200
|03x—9
LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 10. 2B_M.Adams (5), Noll (1), M.Taylor (1), Story (3), Dahl 2 (7), Tapia 2 (3). 3B_Story (1). HR_Soto (4), Blackmon (3). SF_Arenado (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Sanchez L,0-3
|5
|9
|6
|6
|5
|3
|Grace
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosenthal
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Colorado
|Marquez W,3-1
|7
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Oberg H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Musgrave
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Davis S,3-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Rosenthal (Blackmon). WP_Marquez, Rosenthal 3.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:48. A_33,135 (50,398).
