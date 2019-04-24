Rockies 9, Nationals 5

Washington Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 Blckmon rf 4 2 1 1 V.Rbles cf 5 1 2 0 Story ss 4 3 2 0 Soto lf 4 1 1 2 D.Mrphy 1b 4 1 1 0 M.Adams 1b 5 1 3 2 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 3 Suzuki c 5 0 0 0 Dahl cf 5 1 3 1 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 Noll 3b 4 0 1 1 Tapia lf 4 0 2 3 A.Sanch p 2 0 1 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 1 0 Marquez p 3 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0 Msgrave p 0 0 0 0 Difo ss 3 1 1 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Totals 39 5 12 5 Totals 35 9 12 8

Washington 012 000 002—5 Colorado 004 200 03x—9

LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 10. 2B_M.Adams (5), Noll (1), M.Taylor (1), Story (3), Dahl 2 (7), Tapia 2 (3). 3B_Story (1). HR_Soto (4), Blackmon (3). SF_Arenado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Sanchez L,0-3 5 9 6 6 5 3 Grace 2 1 0 0 0 2 Rosenthal 1 2 3 3 1 0 Colorado Marquez W,3-1 7 8 3 3 2 7 Oberg H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Musgrave 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 Davis S,3-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Rosenthal (Blackmon). WP_Marquez, Rosenthal 3.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:48. A_33,135 (50,398).

