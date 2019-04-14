Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies’ Marquez gives up 1st hit in 8th vs Giants

April 14, 2019 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies has lost his no-hit bid on Evan Longoria’s one-out single in the eighth inning at San Francisco.

After Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado made a nifty play on a hard one-hopper by Brandon Crawford to begin the eighth Sunday, Longoria followed by grounding a single past Arenado’s dive.

The Giants had only one runner until Longoria’s hit.

The 24-year-old Marquez is making his second start since signing a $43 million, five-year contract.

Advertisement

Colorado leads 4-0.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.