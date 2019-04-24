Listen Live Sports

Rooney, Hamid lead DC United past Crew 1-0

April 24, 2019 9:44 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored in the 27th minute, Bill Hamid had his fifth shutout of the season and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (5-2-2) ended an 11-game winless stretch at Columbus, getting its first victory since August 18, 2007. Columbus (4-4-1) has lost three straight.

Rooney sent a free kick from just outside the box through a gap in the wall for his fifth goal of the season. It was his fourth set-piece goal in his brief MLS career.

Hamid made a kick-save of Justin Meram’s close-range shot from a difficult angle in the 54th minute, and Columbus veteran Federico Higuaín had a free-kick attempt sail over the crossbar in the 56th.

D.C. United had its third road victory of the season, after just one last year, to stay in first place in the Eastern Conference.

