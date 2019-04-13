Listen Live Sports

Royals 3, Indians 0

April 13, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233
J.Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .386
H.Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .159
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .125
Miller 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Moroff ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .077
Totals 28 0 2 0 2 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .339
Mondesi ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .293
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .356
Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .222
Dozier 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .256
Duda dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .105
Maldonado c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .184
Owings cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Totals 29 3 7 3 1 5
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 2 0
Kansas City 001 100 10x—3 7 0

LOB_Cleveland 3, Kansas City 4. 2B_Miller (3), Maldonado (2). HR_O’Hearn (2), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Merrifield (6), Mondesi (11), O’Hearn (5). S_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Moroff 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Kansas City 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Owings. GIDP_Naquin.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, L, 0-1 5 2-3 5 2 2 0 3 91 3.18
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.91
Anderson 2 2 1 1 1 2 26 4.50
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 1-1 7 2 0 0 2 6 102 5.29
Kennedy, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.12
Peralta, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 9.00

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:26. A_15,188 (37,903).

