Royals 3, Indians 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233 J.Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .386 H.Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .159 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .125 Miller 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Moroff ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .077 Totals 28 0 2 0 2 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .339 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .356 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .222 Dozier 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .256 Duda dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .105 Maldonado c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .184 Owings cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Totals 29 3 7 3 1 5

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 2 0 Kansas City 001 100 10x—3 7 0

LOB_Cleveland 3, Kansas City 4. 2B_Miller (3), Maldonado (2). HR_O’Hearn (2), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Merrifield (6), Mondesi (11), O’Hearn (5). S_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Moroff 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Kansas City 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Owings. GIDP_Naquin.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 0-1 5 2-3 5 2 2 0 3 91 3.18 Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.91 Anderson 2 2 1 1 1 2 26 4.50 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, W, 1-1 7 2 0 0 2 6 102 5.29 Kennedy, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.12 Peralta, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 9.00

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:26. A_15,188 (37,903).

