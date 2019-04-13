Royals 3, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|J.Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.386
|H.Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Moroff ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.077
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.339
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Dozier 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Duda dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.105
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Owings cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|1
|5
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|10x—3
|7
|0
LOB_Cleveland 3, Kansas City 4. 2B_Miller (3), Maldonado (2). HR_O’Hearn (2), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Merrifield (6), Mondesi (11), O’Hearn (5). S_Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Moroff 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Kansas City 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Owings. GIDP_Naquin.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|91
|3.18
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.91
|Anderson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|4.50
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 1-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|102
|5.29
|Kennedy, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.12
|Peralta, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:26. A_15,188 (37,903).
